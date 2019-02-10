Texas Republican In Deep Trouble For Calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A ‘Bimbo’

The Dallas-area councilman, Scott Dunn, has since deleted his tweet and account.

The Republican attacks on firebrand Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have reached a new low. Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest ever woman elected to the U.S. Congress, has constantly faced vile insinuations about her character from Republicans. Soon after she was elected, a dance video from her college days was made public in an effort to smear her, but which only ended up increasing her popularity. Then, morphed nude pictures of the congresswoman was released by right-wing site The Daily Caller, providing more evidence that conservatives were ready to stoop to any level to tarnish her reputation.

And now, Republicans who don’t agree with Ocasio-Cortez’s outspoken approach seemed to have hit another low. As reported by the Washington Post, a Texas city councilman called the New York representative a “bimbo” on Saturday. Scott Dunn, who is an elected official from the Texan city of Richardson, has since deleted his tweet, but it goes to show just how desperate conservatives have become in their efforts to attack Ocasio-Cortez.

According to the Huffington Post, Dunn made the comments after reportedly being infuriated with Ocasio-Cortez’s takedown of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. In the speech, Trump had insinuated that “socialists” like the New York congresswoman have no place in America. Ocasio-Cortez responded by calling Trump’s speech an “embarrassment,” leading to GOP members calling for her to be “spirited” and “warm” during a President’s address to the nation.

“Why should I be ‘spirited and warm’ for this embarrassment of a #SOTU?” Ocasio-Cortez hit back on Twitter.

“The embarrassment is to have bimbos like you with nothing between your ear,” Richardson councilman Dunn wrote in response.

A Texas councilman called Ocasio-Cortez a "bimbo" on Twitter. He’s deleted his account. https://t.co/w1tGsIueS1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2019

The outrageous tweet was brought to the attention of journalists by Twitter users, leading to major blowback for Dunn. In response, not only did the Republican councilman delete his tweet, he left Twitter altogether.

@Dallas_Observer @dallasnews This is from an elected city council member from Richardson in what is supposed to be a non-partisan position. pic.twitter.com/Amtde9i4iG — Lee ???????? (@LeeLeeLeeLee) February 8, 2019

Later, the New York Daily News reported that Dunn had taken to Facebook to post an apology for his “offensive” comment, but that apology has vanished since then.

“The words I used were offensive,” Dunn reportedly wrote. “I am responsible for my own words and actions. I apologize to anyone who finds what I said offensive.”

The Dallas Morning Newsquoted Dunn as saying that his “offensive” response to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet was “in defense of the president,” but it doesn’t seem like he impressed anybody. Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker said that he was “extremely disappointed and embarrassed” by Dunn’s remark, adding that making such comments against any woman was against the values espoused by Richardson’s people.