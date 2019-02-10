Meghan Trainor Has Gone Baby Crazy After Marriage To Daryl Sabara: ‘I Want To Make More Of Us!’

Following her recent marriage to actor Daryl Sabara, singer Meghan Trainor has opened up about her desire to have children, per an exclusive report by Us Weekly.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to be a mom, way too young, even before I met Daryl,” Trainor explained to Us Weekly, at a pre-Grammy party hosted by Delta Air Lines on February 7. “But especially when you find your favorite person of all time.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot late last year on December 22, the same day as the singer’s 25th birthday. The ceremony was a casual and close-knit affair; the two lovebirds opted to host the wedding ceremony in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. Their wedding reception featured comfort foods, and 100 of their closest friends and family members were in attendance.

Ever since the two started dating, Meghan has been very vocal about her love for her man, and it looks like things haven’t changed all that much since the two tied the knot.

“It’s sooooo good,” Meghan explained to Us Weekly. “I love being married. We’re like, ‘Ah, why didn’t we do this before?’ … Everything is perfect and he’s amazing and he’s even more lovey-dovey and romantic than ever, which is unheard of and not real nowadays.”

It seems that Meghan is looking to take things one step further, making it very clear that motherhood is on her mind.

“I’m like, ‘I want to make more of us,” Trainor said, laughing. “So I’m always in and out like, ‘Let’s do it now.'”

That being said, while she wants to have kids, it looks like she is willing to wait a bit. The “All About That Bass” singer recently released her second EP, The Love Train, and is set to release her third studio album sometime this year. Treat Myself was originally set to release on August 31, 2018, but Trainor delayed the album in order to add more songs.

“I’m like, ‘You know, let’s tour an album and then see what happens,'” she explained.

Meghan Trainor, 25, first rose to prominence with the release of her first hit single, “All About That Bass.” In 2016, she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Since her career took off, she has since released two full-length studio albums and two extended plays. Outside of music, Trainor has forayed into the world of film, having played the role of Smurfmelody in 2017’s Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Her husband, Daryl Sabara, is best known for his role as Juni Cortez in the long-running Spy Kids series. Sabara has also had recurring roles on the small screen, appearing in shows such as Weeds and Wizards of Waverly Place. He has also forayed into voice acting and currently stars as the voice of Heatblast on Cartoon Network’s Ben 10.