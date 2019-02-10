Twitter Tears Into Trump For Making Racially Insensitive Remarks After Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Announcement

Is this another racial flare-up the President could have avoided simply by not tweeting?

Twitter tore into Donald Trump for mocking Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s announcement to run in the Democratic primaries for 2020. Warren has often claimed to be of Native American descent in the past, which has led to Trump nicknaming her “Pocahontas”. So when on Saturday, Warren announced that she was officially joining the race for America’s next president, it was little surprise that Trump chipped in without wasting too much time.

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” Trump tweeted before going on to make racially problematic comments.

“Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

It is the “TRAIL” in all caps which unnerved a lot of observers. As noted by The Hill, Trump seemed to be referring to the “Trail of Tears” — the forced relocation of Native American tribes that led to the death of as many as 8,000 Cherokee between 1830 and 1850.

Trump has not made any fans with what many argue has been condescending behavior towards the original inhabitants of the Americas. As Mother Jones reports, Trump is a known fan of President Andrew Jackson, who removed Native Americans from their home. Trump put a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office once he entered the White House and even traveled to his tomb in Tennessee after his swearing-in ceremony.

Not surprisingly, Twitter users were quick to notice the apparent condescension in Trump’s tweet and took him to task shortly after. Some users noted that Trump had never hidden his admiration for Jackson, while others mentioned that the President contributing to another “racial flare-up” was just commonplace in Trump’s time.

Most users were angry with the fact that Trump could refer to such a painful time in American history — a genocide — in a joking manner.

“4000 Native Americans died on the Trail of Tears due to forced relocations under the Andrew Jackson administration. Trump decided to honor Navajo code talker vets in front of Andrew “Indian Killer” Jackson’s portrait last year because of course,” Wajahat Ali, contributor for the New York Times, wrote.

This is of course not the first time that Donald Trump has invited criticism by referring condescendingly to the Native American past, and now with Elizabeth Warren officially entering the race against him, one can expect Trump’s derision to only grow more visible with time.