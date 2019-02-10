Aubrey Plaza Nearly Gets Slaughtered In Brand New Trailer For ‘Child’s Play’ Remake

Horror fans rejoice! Everyone's favorite murderous doll is making a comeback.

Any horror movie fan worth his or her salt has no doubt heard of the long-running Child’s Play franchise, sometimes referred to by its infamous — and not to mention murderous — serial killer doll Chucky.

The original film, 1988’s Child’s Play, was co-written by horror legend Don Mancini. Not only has he worked on nearly every film in the series to date, but Mancini has also written an episode of Tales of the Crypt, and has produced and written episodes for Hannibal.

The first three films followed the murderous rampage of Chucky, a notorious serial killer — sometimes referred to as the “Lakeshore Strangler” — whose soul was transferred and housed inside a children’s doll. The homicidal toy was eventually purchased and gifted to Andy Barclay, who spent much of his life defending himself — and others — from Chucky’s violent tendencies.

Over the years, the film series morphed into something decidedly more campy and satirical, with Chucky eventually finding a female partner (who is also trapped in the body of a doll), and eventually birthing a toy son named Glen. Don Mancini eventually returned the series to its horror roots with 2017’s Cult of Chucky, which he wrote and directed.

As is common for many long-running franchises, Hollywood has decided to give the series a reboot. Set to release later this summer, a brand new movie — aptly named Child’s Play— is set to launch the series in a slightly more modern direction, if the trailer is anything to go by.

As reported by io9, the first trailer for the series reboot — directed by Lars Klevberg and written by Tyler Burton Smith — has been released. The trailer, which clocks in at around one minute in length, starts with a slick promotional film for Kasdan Corporation, whose line of smart toys are about to hit store shelves.

Not long after, we get our first glimpse of the film’s main protagonist, Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman). While Andy shares his name with the hero of the original film series, it’s worth mentioning that they are not the same character. Andy is gifted a Buddi doll, given to him by his mother, played by Aubrey Plaza. While we don’t get a glimpse of the toy in its entirety, we do see that it features some rather fancy-looking technology, as evidenced by its facial scanning capabilities.

It doesn’t take long for the bodies to begin piling up, and the end of the trailer shows Aubrey Plaza being tied up and held prisoner, with a noose tightening around her neck.

Fans will get to see Chucky in action when Child’s Play releases later this year, on June 21.