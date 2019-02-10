Watch Manchester City Vs Chelsea FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Top-5 Premier League Clash Online

Manchester City need to win to regain the top of the Premier League table while Chelsea look to crack the top four in the weekend's featured EPL matchup.

After spending three days on top of the Premier League table after a mid-week win over Everton, as CBS Sports reported, defending champions Manchester City have a chance to retake the top spot again — after a Liverpool win on Saturday — if they can defeat Chelsea in the featured match of the weekend, a match that will live stream from the Etihad.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 55,000-seat City of Manchester Stadium, better known as the Etihad, in Manchester, England, on Sunday, February 10.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 5 p.m. Central European Time. In the United States, the live stream gets rolling at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 8 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Citizens-Blues match gets underway at 10:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

But Chelsea blanked Man City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge less than two months ago, and since then the Blues have added a new weapon in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín, who arrived on loan from the Italian champions — via AC Milan — in January, as The Guardian reported. In just his second game with his new, albeit temporary, team, the 31-year-old Argentine scored a brace in last weekend’s win over Huddersfield, per Soccerway.

“Higuaín is a striker of exceptional quality, the type of guy who doesn’t need too much to score a goal,” Guardiola told The Guardian.

Chelsea will move into fourth place and a UEFA Champions League qualification spot with a win on Sunday. The two teams have split two matches so far this season, with City winning 2-0 in the season-opening Community Shield match, as the BBC recounted. They will meet one more time, the final of the League Cup on February 24.

Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions have won 12 of their 13 home games this season, and have scored 27 goals in their last five matches at the Etihad.

Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola (l) squares off against Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri (r) on Sunday. Dan Istitene / Jan Kruger / Getty Images

