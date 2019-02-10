Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Moves On With Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week shows that Mia gets physical with Abby after they have a confrontation. Plus, Rey and Sharon share a serious conversation, and he believes she’s covering for someone. Finally, Kyle moves on — with Summer.

The Inquisitr reported that Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) says Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during a passionate moment with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), which causes huge issues. It seems that Mia also makes sure she gets into it with Arturo’s fiance, Abby (Melissa Ordway). After she recently fantasized about cutting off all of Abby’s long blonde hair, Mia reaches out and grabs a handful after she and Abby have words.

Mia pulls Abby back by her hair and tells her to say anything else she has to say to her face. Of course, Arturo, as well as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), freak out and try to stop Mia from hurting Abby. It’s difficult to tell how far things may go between these two.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) somewhat tearfully toast to new beginnings. Lola (Sasha Calle) dumps Kyle again. She catches her boyfriend out with Summer, and Lola does exactly what Summer hoped she would. The breakup leaves Kyle, who’s frustrated, free, and that’s what Summer wanted to happen. In the depths of despair, Kyle may end up making a mistake that makes getting back together with Lola almost impossible.

Finally, after Rey angrily left Mia when she said Arturo’s name, he headed straight to Sharon (Sharon Case). The tension between these two has been building for months, but Rey decided to make things work with Mia when she showed up in Genoa City determined to get his forgiveness. Now, after a vow renewal and everything, Mia’s true feelings for Rey’s brother make themselves known. Abby may well have something to say about Mia’s feelings for Arturo, and Rey declares his love for Sharon.

Of course, during their long heart-to-heart, Sharon nearly reveals her deeply held secret — she knows exactly what happened to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and she’s known the entire time. If that little detail comes out, then it could put the brakes on their relationship moving forward yet again. They have had several false starts, but something always comes along to keep them apart. The big news about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) killing J.T., and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) covering it up, could make Rey run away.