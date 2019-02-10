Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Flaunts Cleavage & Thighs In Tiny, Curve-Hugging Dress

Shanina Shaik has set Instagram on fire with a racy snapshot that left many of her fans hot under the collar. The Aussie bombshell stepped out for a fun night in town and snapped a very seductive photo that showed off her incredible physique.

The Victoria’s Secret model showcased her assets in a skimpy dress that showed plenty of skin and put her curves on display. In the new photo, which Shanina shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday night, the buxom brunette sizzled in a black mini-dress that hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places.

The 27-year-old model put on a busty display, flaunting her cleavage in a very seductive pose. At the same time, the Australian beauty flashed her long, lean legs, revealing her toned thighs and curvy hips.

The scantily-clad model turned heads and sent pulses racing as she posed in a bar. In the snapshot, Shanina was perched on a bar stool, with one elbow leaning against the counter. The Melbourne-born beauty struck a sultry pose as she sat down with her legs crossed, flaunting her endless pins in the tight-skimming dress.

The gorgeous model topped off her outfit with an elegant lapeled jacket in a matching color – which carelessly slipped off her right shoulder, revealing the tiny golden strap of the dress she wore underneath.

Shanina added a little glitz to her sexy attire with a lavish golden belt, which she donned over the jacket and dress – and which made the black ensemble all the more sophisticated. In addition, the stunning Victoria’s Secret model accessorized with statement gold earrings and a gold ring adorning her left hand.

The ravishing model pulled back her raven tresses in a chic hairstyle, leaving free just two flowing strands to frame her face. Shanina chose to highlight her natural beauty with just a touch of minimal makeup, letting her plump lips spin their charm.

The highly-acclaimed model, who made a very lasting impression after walking the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November, has been traveling a lot recently.

Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Noam Galai / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Shanina has taken three trips in the span of about a week – and was spotted catching some sun in Florida, partying with her friends in Australia, and showing off her insane bikini body in California.

Her latest photo was flagged by a geolocation app as being posted from Los Angeles, although it’s unclear whether the snap was taken in the same place. For instance, one of her Instagram followers identified the bar as the Barangaroo House in Sydney, Australia.

Other fans flocked to the comments section to leave either sweet or erotically-nuanced messages. All in all, the new photo has garnered more than 100 comments and nearly 13,000 views, as of this writing.