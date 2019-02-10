Watch New Zealand Vs India Cricket Live Stream: 3rd T20 Start Time, Preview, Watch Series Decider Live Online

After splitting the first two games, India and New Zealand play one last T20 cricket matches to decide the trophy winner.

On their tour of Australia and New Zealand that has seen them Down Under for nearly four months, the India national cricket team has been at their most dominant, taking the trophy every series of the tour, according to CricInfo, except for the prize offered by the T20 series in Australia, which the two teams split. Now, in the final match of the epic tour, the Men in Blue can add one last piece of silverware, by sealing the victory in their three-game T20 series against the Black Caps, in a match that will live stream from Hamilton, New Zealand.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third and deciding T20 match of the three-game series between the New Zealand Black Caps and India Men in Blue, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. New Zealand Daylight Time on Sunday February 10, at 10,000-capacity Seddon Park Cricket Ground in Hamilton, New Zealand.

In India, that start time will be 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday, while in the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States, fans will need to stay up quite late to catch the live stream, which is scheduled to start 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, 11 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Saturday night, February 9.

Raked second in the world by the ICC, the T20 version of the India team has not lost a series in the game’s shortest format in their last 10 outings. But for New Zealand, who won the T20 series opener by a comfortable 80 runs at Wellington, only to move to Auckland and swallow a seven-wicket defeat with seven balls remaining in the second match, Sunday’s series finale is a chance for redemption after a disappointing home defeat in an ODI series.

“I suppose the performance of Wellington was always going to be difficult to replicate. It was always slightly trickier at times in Auckland,” Black Caps Captain Kane Williamson told CricInfo. “There is a lot of learning. Look, you still need to come out and play with freedom. One-all in the series, hopefully we will get another outstanding crowd.”

India skipper Rohit Sharma has a chance to break the record for sixes in T20 internationals if he hits two in Sunday’s match. The record of 103 is shared by Chris Gayle of West Indies and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya took three wickets in the second T20 against New Zealand. Phil Walter / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. India Wednesday finals T20 of the trilogy, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Black Caps vs. Men In Blue clash at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the T20 International match, and in India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to the national cricket team’s matches. In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the third New Zealand-India T20 International match of the three-game set.