‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sharon And Rey Move Forward

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video brings plenty of twists and turns for Valentine’s Day weekend in Genoa City. Newly engaged Abby and Arturo continue celebrating while Kyle and Lola, as well as Rey and Mia, end up facing some troubling situations. Before the week is over, breakups will have shocking repercussions for several couples and a stunning confession of love.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) are going strong, and they both seem happy with her plan to help distract the press with their wedding plans and a big splashy magazine photos shoot. As they celebrate the day of love, things look great for the happy couple.

Despite all the drama of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) trial and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) shocking confession, which Inquisitr reported, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) find time to enjoy each other during the holiday. Nick declares their chocolate covered strawberries night of passion the best Valentine’s Day ever.

Over at Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez), the special day started okay, and there are beautiful flowers in the background as they enjoy lovemaking on the couch. Unfortunately, Mia ends up saying “Arturo” in a moment of passion, and Rey hears it. He’s beyond angry that his wife says his brother’s name.

After the shock, Rey goes to Sharon (Sharon Case), and they spend time together. After a while, both Rey and Sharon say they love each other, which is somewhat shocking given the circumstances. However, the pull they’ve felt for months finally boils over as Rey feels free of Mia after she says Arturo’s name instead of his. As for whether or not Rey indeed is free of his wife, only time will tell. It seems like Sharon and Rey still have a tough road before they’re free to be together especially considering how the details of J.T.’s murder may come out soon.

It’s not such a happy celebration for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) either. Lola catches Kyle out with Summer (Hunter King), and she sees red (not the red of love either). It’s the last straw for Lola, so she breaks up with Kyle — again. Lola’s actions play right into Summer’s hands because a heartbroken and frustrated Kyle turns to her in his misery, and Summer is right there waiting with open arms.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) appear to enjoy a date together, and Mariah exclaims that maybe Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone. Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) enjoy an evening of pure romance.