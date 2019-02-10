Chanel West Coast Rocks Dangerously High Cut Silver Dress On Instagram

Chanel West Coast shared a photo of her glamorous dress on Instagram, as she stood in front of a stone wall holding a drink in her right hand. The silver, sequined dress was not only low cut in front, but incredibly high cut on the side, with a large slit on her left side that left most of her legs and part of her derriere exposed. She paired the dress with a furry and long black coat, and wore her hair half up, half down with dramatic curls.

A couple of days ago, West Coast shared a photo of another outfit, this time featuring a shiny pink two-piece which included a bralette and a miniskirt. She partially wore a jean jacket, along with light blue heel boots. Another photo revealed that the jean jacket had the words, “Wake / Pray / Slay” on the back, as she accessorized with colorful earrings, multi-layered necklaces, and a large bangle on her right wrist. She also kept things colorful with yellow nails.

And that’s not the last of her amazing outfits, as a day prior she rocked an all-sequined or beaded suit dress. The coat had six large gold buttons in the front, and Chanel wore a light blond wig and gold earrings. She wore dark eye makeup and bright pink blush.

Chanel is known to some fans as the girl on Ridiculousness with the iconic laugh, while others know her as a hip-hop artist. She previously told TooFab about some of her struggles making it in the hip-hop industry as a woman.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that.”

“I write all my own raps myself, 100 percent. And it feels good to be able to say that,” West Coast also added, and fans can also get sneak peeks into her shows on her Instagram, as she usually posts several stories throughout the event to keep people updated on how it’s going. She also has a YouTube channel, and videos are sometimes released that chronicle the entire show from beginning to end.