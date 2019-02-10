Julianne Hough Reveals That She’s Working On New Music She’ll Release This Year

Julianne Hough has revealed that she’s stepping back into the music business. The former Dancing With The Stars pro-dancer and judge made the announcement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Spotify’s Best New Artist party ahead of the Grammys on Sunday.
“I have a couple fun things coming out this year,” Hough said before dropping the news about her upcoming songs.
But she also shared that she’ll be expanding her brand in plenty of other ways as well and seemed very excited to talk about it, even though she made sure to not disclose too many details.
“But [I’m] also [working on] wellness, self-discovery, fitness, empowerment, relationship stuff. So just keep a lookout,” she added.
“Some awesome things are coming, and I usually don’t promote myself like that, but I’m so excited and so passionate because it’s what I truly believe in, and so I’m putting it out there!”
As Entertainment Tonight reports, the blonde bombshell has previously released an album in 2008 that was self-titled. She also put out a Christmas-themed EP the same year.
After she left Dancing With The Stars, Hough focused a lot on her acting career. As her IMDB page notes, she’s had numerous acting roles within the last couple of years. She notably starred in Grease Live in 2016 on Fox and had a lead role in Bigger, a film about the pioneers of the bodybuilding industry which was released last year.
Hough’s fans can also look forward to her role in the Dolly Parton anthology series on Netflix called Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. Each episode is inspired by a song by the legendary country music artist and Hough will be in the episode about “Jolene.” Hough will play the title character. In Variety, the character is described as a “flirtatious free-spirit” who dreams of leaving her small town so that she can become a singer/songwriter.
As for her focus on wellness, Julianne says that she will continue to be vocal about her journey with endometriosis, a painful condition where the tissue that normally grows inside of the uterus starts growing outside of it. Hough discussed her experience with endometriosis in an interview with Women’s Health, revealing that she has been dealing with it ever since she was 15-years-old, although she wouldn’t be diagnosed until much later.
Starting the week off right, and one of the ways I do that is by scanning my body. Ever tried it? It’s something I try to do daily, or sometimes multiple times a day depending on what’s going on in my life. It’s the easiest way for me to reconnect with all parts of myself. Here are the steps I follow: 1. Rub your hands together, creating heat and friction. 2. Separate your hands and feel the energy between them. 3. Start at the top of your head and work your way down the body. 4. While floating your hand over your body, concentrate on where you feel a strong connection (for example, could be your heart, your solar plex, or your third eye,). 5. Place a hand on that area and breathe deep in through your nose and out through your mouth. Do this for a minute or so. 6. Now do that body scan again, this time focusing on an area that feels disconnected. 7. Once you find that place, place your hands on the spot and breathe into it, and speak the words “I feel disconnected”. One more thing I like to do during this is make a sound… if the area that feels disconnected isn’t easy to breathe into, make a sound that reflects the discomfort (sound is one of the best healing methods). 8. Breathe into that area for about a minute. 9. Now go back to the part of your body that felt connected and place one hand there. Breathe in through your nose into that spot. On the exhale, place your other hand in the area that felt disconnected and breathe out all of the positive connected air into that space. 10. Do this for a few minutes, or however long feels good. 11. Repeat the body scan and notice a difference in your breath, the peace within, and total connectivity to all parts of you! ????
She also regularly posts content about mindfulness and emotional wellness on her Instagram page, so it’s likely that she plans to incorporate more of that into her brand moving forward.
Tea Time & Me Time. Take some time to enjoy the little things! I’m huge on senses… Smell the roses (literally), taste something new, listen to nature, see the beauty of your surroundings, feel the textures around you. Tune in to your senses. How often do we miss the little things that can give us so much joy?