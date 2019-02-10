‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Will Be Laid To Rest Next To Son Who Died Tragically At 24

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John will reportedly be laid to rest next to his son, whose death at the age of 24 changed the actor’s life forever.

Fifty-two-year-old Kristoff St. John was found unresponsive in his home on February 3, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The actor’s cause of death remains unknown, and as his family awaits the results of an autopsy, they are reportedly planning for Kristoff’s burial at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, a suburb of Los Angeles.

As the Daily Mail reported, Kristoff had been deeply affected by the death of his son, Julian St. John, in 2014. Kristoff battled severe depression after his son’s suicide and was even placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold in 2014 after threatening to shoot himself. The report noted that Kristoff was hospitalized again this year and later checked himself into the UCLA Medical Center to be treated for severe depression. He died only a few days after being released.

A source close to the actor told People magazine that Kristoff was changed forever after his son took his life following his own battle with mental illness.

“He was able to overcome so many things, but the death of Julian was just a breaking point for him in a lot of ways,” Stephanie Sloane, editorial director of Soap Opera Digest, told People.

Kristoff St. John struggled in the years after his son’s death. His struggles include a drunk driving arrest and his own hospitalizations.

Kristoff had actually opened up about his son’s struggles in a 2014 interview with Soap Opera Digest, saying that Julian was diagnosed with schizophrenia and did not take his daily medication. The actor said that his son had been living in a local park rather than with either of his parents due to their strained relationships.

The situation was heartbreaking for Kristoff St. John, who said he was proud of his son’s work as an artist — noting that some of his works had been displayed at prominent galleries — but was sad to see how far he had fallen.

“I never thought my son would be the kid at the gas station with the gas can trying to get a couple of dollars out of somebody for a bogus story, and this is where Julian is,” Kristoff said.

Shemar Moore Tearfully Remembers His Late Young & the Restless Costar Kristoff St. John: 'He Embraced Me Like a Brother' https://t.co/ANjPCyHWmc — People (@people) February 5, 2019

Kristoff St. John is survived by fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva, their daughters Paris with Mia, and daughter Lola with ex-wife Allana Nadal.