Romee Strijd Shows Off Cleavage In Sheer Lace Teddy On Instagram

Romee Strijd rocked a lace teddy by Victoria’s Secret in a new Instagram post. The model lay on her side on top of a mustard yellow couch, as she wore the lingerie with a circular cutout in the middle of her chest. She leaned on her left elbow and played with her hands, as her hair was worn down in loose waves. It covered the left side of her face, as she looked straight at the camera wearing dark eyeliner.

Right now, it appears that the model is enjoying some quality time with her mom. She shared in her newest post that the two of them are at the Ranch in Malibu attending a wellness retreat. However, Romee noted that her mom didn’t realize that the retreat would include eight hours of exercise per day, with four hours of morning mountain hiking. The other four hours are spent in exercise classes.

Her Stories gave fans a glimpse into what the morning hiking looks like, and the views were stunning. Romee also shared photos of their vegetarian meals, along with a makeup free photo of her wearing a light blue jacket and tan leggings with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Prior to that, Strijd shared a couple of selfies of herself wearing a bright pink long-sleeved dress. She wore her hair down in a middle part with curls, as her pink lipstick and bright eyeshadow completed the look.

The model is originally from Amsterdam, and noted to Elle that her English was “horrible” when she first arrived in New York.

“But once I started working with all the girls, I learned pretty quickly. Taylor [Hill] always says, ‘Let’s play it by ear.’ When I first heard that, I was so confused; I didn’t know what she meant. But she doesn’t like to plan; she prefers to see how the day rolls, so I’ve adopted that phrase – and attitude – too.”

In addition, Romee revealed that at the time, her favorite restaurant for a date was Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, saying that “My boyfriend and I sit outside, put our phones away and always have the best time. The pasta is so delicious. If you go late at night, you see all these crazy cars driving past, which we love.” The restaurant serves authentic Italian food. The family business started over twenty years ago, and has since established themselves as one of the hot Italian spots in the city.