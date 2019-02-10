Padma Lakshmi Goes Topless For National Pizza Day, Covered Only By 2 Slices Of Pepperoni Pizza

The 'Top Chef' host poses with pepperoni pizza in a bathtub in honor of the cheesy treat.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi showed the world the cheeky way she is celebrating National Pizza Day by posting a photo on her Instagram page of herself topless in a bathtub, covered only by two slices of pepperoni pizza.

The Daily Mail reports that the 48-year-old Lakshmi is seated in an old fashioned freestanding tub with a pizza box across her lap and two slices of pizza covering her breasts so that she does not violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines against nudity. In another photo, she holds a glass of red wine and toasts her shoot for National Pizza Day 2019.

Lakshmi, who is an avid participant in charitable endeavors, attended the New York Fashion Week’s Red Dress Collection Benefit at the Hammerstein Ballroom to combat heart disease and walked the runway.

While the Top Chef host seems comfortable being exposed while only being covered by slices of pizza, she also has been quite open in her books and in interviews talking about her personal struggles in everything from her love life to her health reports the Inquisitr.

Recently, the Top Chef host was a guest on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live and was asked about chefs caught up in various #MeToo scandals.

Lakshmi explained that she was disappointed to see that chef Mario Batali was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior and that when he apologized, he included a recipe for cinnamon rolls which made people doubt his sincerity. The cooking show host said she was saddened to see that so many men in the culinary field were embroiled in scandals and thought that Batali, in particular, needed to rethink how he acts now that his own issues have been exposed.

In talking to Cohen, Lakshmi said that Batali’s apology started out on the right tone, but took a strange turn and seemed to make light of the whole thing when he included a recipe.

Chef Batali started out by saying that he had “made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses,” but then after saying that he hoped to regain respect and trust, he added a postscript to the note with an offer of a recipe for pizza dough holiday rolls.

Lakshmi said she was really dismayed, saying that she’s sure that Batali’s recipe is delicious but that the end of an apology wasn’t the right place to add one of his signature Italian recipes.