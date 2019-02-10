‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: A New Final Two Solidifies

It doesn't involve Lolo Jones.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty on Celebrity Big Brother and with just four days left in the house, the roommates are solidifying their alliances. Three more houseguests will be booted before the live jury vote on Wednesday and it’s time for everyone to decide who they will take to the end if they happen to win the final Head of Household.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ricky Williams won the seventh HOH of the season and nominated Kandi Burruss and Dina Lohan for eviction. Ricky has mentioned on the live feeds that if Kandi or Dina wins the Power of Veto competition, he will replace them with Lolo Jones and the Olympian will likely go home. This means Ricky’s final two deal currently resides with singer Tamar Braxton.

Tamar and Ricky have promised to take one another to the final two, according to Big Brother Daily. The two have been in the Bedroom Alliance with Lolo and now-evicted houseguest Natalie Eva Marie so their deal doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Despite being close with Kandi, Tamar promised the former NFL player that she would choose him to take to the final two over Kandi any day and not to worry.

It’s hard saying goodbye to two Houseguests tonight but… #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/V4ZP1IIg0w — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 9, 2019

“I stand true to everything I said. I’m not taking Kandi. I am taking you. That means a lot to me. That’s just where I’m at with it,” Tamar admitted to Ricky this afternoon.

No one else in the house has made a final two deal, and Lolo is still debating between taking either Ricky or Tamar if she wins the final HOH. Ricky believes Kandi will take Lolo to the final two if given the opportunity because she feels like she can beat the Olympian in a jury vote. Ricky also said that Kandi is jealous of Tamar and that she would be embarrassed to lose to her in a jury vote.

The reason Ricky and Tamar have not made a final two deal with Lolo and have bonded to one another is that the bobsledder can’t get her mind straight on who she would take with her if she nabs the last HOH. At this point in the game, emotions need to be left out of choices and houseguests should only take the player with them to the final two that they feel like they can beat.

Ricky and Tamar as final two would make for a very interesting vote from the jury, especially when it came to Tom Green and Kato Kaelin’s votes. Tamar has been the more loud and confrontational houseguest while Ricky has opted to snipe from the side.

The eighth and final HOH will happen live on Wednesday where the winner will evict two houseguests without a nomination ceremony or a Power of Veto competition.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9 p.m. EST. The live two-hour finale will follow on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.