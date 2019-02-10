‘LA’s Finest’ Trailer Shows Gabrielle Union And Jessica Alba In Skimpy Cop Outfit And Lingerie

But then things quickly get real!

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba have joined forces to tackle crime in the upcoming Bad Boys movie franchise spin-off, L.A.’s Finest, and the first official trailer has just been released, according to a report from Deadline.

Fans of the original movies may remember Union as Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, who took down a drug cartel in Miami. Syd has since relocated to Los Angeles to join the LAPD and is now partnered with fellow detective Nancy McKenna played by Alba. The two are an interesting pair, as Nancy is a working mother while Syd is living the single life and trying to get her groove back. But together, they roam the streets of L.A. in the hopes of eradicating crime and making their home a better place.

During the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Union talked to reporters about the differences between the partners and how it’ll play out on-screen, according to a report from Pop Culture.

“She’s a step‑parent, which is a nod to my own personal life and that journey, and how does that work,” Union said of Alba’s character.

“Being a working mom; being a stepmom, how do you figure out what your lane is, much less how do you stay in it; how do you maintain a relationship while also, sort of, building bridges within your own family, and then, having to come to work and do the same. So, it’s just that’s who McKenna is, and Syd is a little bit more sexually free.”

The trailer stitches together several hilarious scenes of Union and Alba goofing around in pink robes while singing into hairbrushes and having a pillow fight. Union can also be seen wearing a uber sexy skimpy cop outfit while strutting toward the camera while Alba takes a more domestic role by wearing lace lingerie and an apron while holding freshly-baked cookies.

Eventually, everything halts and Alba says “This is not our show,” before the real action begins and the trailer switches to what fans can actually expect to see on the show.

The show is the first original series for Charter Communications’ Spectrum service and it is being produced by Sony Pictures TV. Charter has ordered 13 episodes and has scheduled the premiere for Monday, May 13.

Spectrum Originals content chief Katherine Pope also said it’s up to Sony to figure out a way to make the show available to those who aren’t living in areas where Spectrum is currently available. Pope said there is expected to be a secondary sale through Sony at some point but it’s unclear when that will be.