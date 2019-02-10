Meghan Markle’s Heartbreaking Letter To Her Father Revealed In The Media In Full

The full content of Meghan Markle’s letter to her father, Thomas Markle, has just been revealed to the media for the very first time.

The full content of the heartbreaking letter penned by Meghan Markle shortly after her wedding has been published today for the very first time by the Daily Mail.

The sensational letter, which the Duchess of Sussex addressed to her father, Thomas Markle, in an attempt to reconcile their strained relationship, has been making headlines in the media over the past week – and stirring up a lot of controversy in the process.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the news that Meghan Markle tried to reach out to her estranged father following her wedding with Prince William first broke out on Wednesday. At the time, People magazine published a lengthy interview featuring five of Duchess Meghan’s close friends, who revealed to the media outlet that the princess had extended her love and devotion to her father, while also pleading with him to stop publicly attacking her and her new husband.

On Thursday, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, slammed the interview on social media, denouncing it as “fake news,” per another report from the Inquisitr.

Now, Thomas Markle has finally come forward to reveal the content of the letter in full. The anguished letter is dated August, 2018 – three months after Meghan and Harry’s May 19 nuptials – and spans five long pages written in elegant cursive.

Over the five pages – released to the media by Thomas Markle – the Duchess of Sussex poured out her heart, opening up about the pain that the family rift had caused her and telling her father that he had “broken her heart into a million pieces.”

“Daddy, it is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you are causing.”

Duchess Meghan went on to chastise her estranged parent for fabricating stories in the media and falsely claiming that he had been shunned by her and her new husband.

In the letter, Meghan Markle made it very clear that it was Thomas Markle who made no attempt to contact her after deciding to skip the royal wedding following his two heart attacks. In addition, she admonished her father for refusing her and Prince Harry’s help and for not being honest about the financial support that she had given him.

Duchess Meghan also addressed the fact that her father had sided with her sister despite Samantha’s very public attacks. The Duchess of Sussex confessed that she was deeply saddened by her sister’s mediatic manipulations and told her father that she “silently suffered at the hand of her vicious lies.”

More importantly, Meghan Markle let her father know that “I love her with all my heart” and urged him to cease all public attacks and patch things up privately.

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace.”

The full content of the five-page letter can be read in numerous excerpts published on the Daily Mail website.

According to the media outlet, Thomas Markle decided to make the letter public after seeing its content erroneously represented in the media. The former award-winning Hollywood lighting director told the Daily Mail that he never intended to publicize the letter but that he was compelled to do so in order to set the record straight.

First and foremost, the retired television director of photography insisted that Meghan Markle’s letter was by no means the “olive branch” that People magazine portrayed it to be – a daughter’s attempt to heal a bitter rift with her father – but rather “a dagger to the heart.”

Upon revealing the content of the letter to the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle made a point-by-point demonstration that her daughter’s accusations were unfounded.

“I didn’t stop answering my phone. I was in hospital with a heart attack! Meg and Harry knew what was going on.”

Thomas Markle clarified that it was never his intention to make his daughter suffer and that he only gave statements to the media “in response to fake narratives and lies.” In addition, the Daily Mail states that he presented texts “which he says prove he reached out multiple times to his daughter and the son-in-law he has never met.”

His many statements in which he defends his actions and refutes each one of Meghan Markle’s accusations have been given extensive coverage on the Daily Mail website.