‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Trailer Theory: A Character Is Noticeably Edited Out

The Super Bowl has come and gone and while most people have already moved on from the festivities, there are plenty that are still reeling in that Avengers: Endgame commercial. The upcoming film nabbed a 30-second spot immediately after the coin toss and since its debut, fans around the globe have been dissecting every single frame to find clues and easter eggs.

According to Polygon, many fans believe a character was edited out of two different scenes within the new trailer. These days, what you see isn’t what you get when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe trailers and fans definitely learned their lesson with the previews for Avengers: Infinity War. A scene depicted at the end of the first Infinity War trailer showed Captain America, the Hulk, War Machine, Black Widow, and Okoye running in Wakanda but fans know that never even happened in the actual movie. Thanos’s gauntlet also had some Infinity Stones edited out in the trailer showing fans he had only acquired two when he really had five.

In the Super Bowl trailer, there are two oddly large spaces between the characters in the frame, likely suggesting someone was edited out to prevent spoilers. The first scene shows Captain America, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, and Colonel Rhodes walking outside of what appears to be Citi Field. There is a large gap between Rhodey and Bruce where another body is likely standing.

The second shot that has fans scratching their heads is at the end of the trailer while all the Avengers are walking in their facility in a straight line. Again, there is a larger than normal gap between Rhodie and the Avenger directly in front of him (there is a debate on who this other Avenger is whether it be Ant-Man, Bruce Banner or Hawkeye).

So who would they purposefully edit out of the trailer? One theory is suggesting Captain Marvel is the missing character from the scenes and this might be the guess that makes the most sense. Since Carol Danvers has not made her film debut yet, producers would likely keep her out of Endgame trailers until her movie hits theaters on March 8.

Another theory suggests Shuri is the missing character. Shuri is marked as “missing” in the first Endgame trailer and showing her in this second teaser would ruin the reveal of her character being confirmed as alive. Some are also guessing Tony Stark is the character that’s been edited out. Iron Man is drifting off in space with Nebula and hasn’t been reunited with the Avengers yet, and their reunion, or the fact that it even happens, wouldn’t be put in a trailer.

'Avengers: Endgame' Super Bowl Trailer Breakdown: Some People Move on, But Not Us https://t.co/U5XMSveASy pic.twitter.com/Gyvp8IWEvz — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 4, 2019

