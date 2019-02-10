When Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Hit Netflix?

As Season 9 picks back up, many fans want to know when they can expect the series on Netflix.

The Walking Dead is only halfway through Season 9 and many fans of the AMC series – especially those without cable – are already itching to know when the series will be available on Netflix.

As What’s On Netflix reminds us, the AMC series is currently in the midst of a very intense season as two season regulars, Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohen, who play Rick and Maggie, are slated to exit the series this season.

Many fans are having an especially hard time with this casting change as Lincoln has been with the series from the first episode, and Cohen has also been with the series since early on.

Things even got worse for fans of the series when news recently broke that Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, will be exiting the show soon as well.

Despite the massive changes in both casting and plot lines — such as Negan no longer being the bad guy — fans still want to know when to expect Season 9 on Netflix.

What’s On Netflix tells fans of the hit zombie show that they can find comfort in the fact that The Walking Dead Season 9 will hit the streaming giant’s library. In fact, the AMC series has kept to a pretty consistent release schedule, which makes it easier to predict when Season 9 will drop before Netflix gives it an official release date.

Fans of the series had an understandable concern, as AMC series are so few and far between with just three slated to make it to the Netflix library this year. While Netflix is not going to release The Walking Dead Season 9 soon, fans can expect the series to hit around September of 2019.

Netflix added Season 8 of The Walking Dead on September 24 of last year. So, it is safe to assume Season 9 will hit the Netflix library around that same time frame.

Why does Netflix take so long?

Netflix subscribers without cable often find it frustrating that so much time passes between the season finale on air and the addition of the season to Netflix. This is a strategy the streaming giant uses to hype people up about an upcoming season by encouraging them to binge through the previous season on their streaming service.

Judith is one of four new #WalkingDead character portraits AMC released this week! See them all here: https://t.co/bVf09LkAJu pic.twitter.com/ohonFp5NhR — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 9, 2019

Naturally, this hype for a new season is part of the selling point Netflix uses to bring in new show deals with various networks.

Is The Walking Dead at risk for removal?

With so few AMC shows sitting in the Netflix library and the streaming giant continuing to clear the library to make room for original content, some have grown concerned that the series could be pulled from the streaming library.

"I am Alpha"#TheWalkingDead returns Sunday, Feb 10 at 9PM – and believe us, you don't want to miss it ???? pic.twitter.com/1XSk6e54Pg — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 31, 2019

What’s On Netflix reassures fans of the series they have nothing to worry about, as Netflix and AMC have a “legacy contract” in place that guarantees all past and future seasons of the series will hit the library – and remain there – until the series ends.

Many other Netflix regions are expected to pick up Season 9 of the series around the same time as the U.S. platform.