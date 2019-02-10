Kylie Jenner Throws Daughter, Stormi Webster, Epic “Stormiworld” Birthday Party

It's Stormi Webster's world and we're just living in it

Kylie Jenner threw her daughter Stormi Webster a huge birthday party on Saturday inspired by her boyfriend — and Stormi’s dad — hit album, Astroworld.

Even though the tiny tot’s birthday was actually on February 1, E! Online reports that Kylie and Travis Scott seemed to spare no expense for their daughter’s party on Saturday.

Guests entered the venue through a replica of Stormi’s head which was a tribute to the cover art of Scott’s album. Inside, the location was decorated with butterflies and other fanciful adornments that echoed the amusement park theme of the Astroworld album. According to E!, guests were also given “Stormiworld” balloons and they were even able to enjoy actual carnival rides. In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, there was also a pop-up shop that featured Stormi-themed merchandise.

On Twitter, some joked that the price of the one-year-old’s birthday party was higher than their grown-up salaries.

“Stormi’s 1st birthday party costs more money than I’ll ever make in my life and I’m not ok with that,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Stormi’s first birthday party is giving me an existential crisis. the entrance is a giant replica of her head…there’s a pop-up shop with limited edition merch… my future, completely unfamous trash baby could never,” another person wrote.

Others lamented the fact that she had gotten expensive gifts. For example, she received a Chanel purse from DJ Khaled.

“So Stormi got her first Chanel before me…” one woman tweeted. Her tweet was accompanied by a photo of someone looking very forlorn.

The celebration also featured a performance of the hit children’s song, “Baby Shark.” There’s an Instagram video of Stormi dancing adorably to the tune alongside her dad.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner celebrate daughter Stormi’s first birthday with some “Baby Shark” at Stormi World ???? pic.twitter.com/Mo2eCiztTm — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2019

As for the cake, based on photos and videos posted on social media, it looks like a multi-tiered confection that featured a spinning carousel ride with dancing horses.

Stormi Webster was born last year after Kylie Jenner hid her pregnancy for months. Shortly after the birth, Jenner announced that she was a new mom with a heartfelt Instagram post, explaining why she decided to keep the pregnancy secret. In the post, she shared that she wanted to keep it out of the public eye so that devote all her energy to becoming a new mom.

As the Inquistr recently reported, Kylie has hinted that she may be thinking about having baby no. 2 with Scott so we’ll have to wait and see if she’ll be just as extravagant with her second child’s first birthday or not.