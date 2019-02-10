Reese Witherspoon Celebrates National Pizza Day: Find Out Her Favorite Places To Get A Slice

Saturday, February 9, is National Pizza Day, and people all across America are celebrating by devouring slices from their favorite restaurants.

While many celebrities choose to stay away from pizza in order to stick to their strict diets, actress Reese Witherspoon is all about the magnificent meal made with dough, cheese, tomato sauce, and just about any topping you can think of. In fact, the 42-year-old shared her love for the dish on Instagram on National Pizza Day, leaving her 16.4 million followers’ mouths watering.

For starters, the perky Legally Blonde star shared a photograph of herself in the kitchen at Pizzana in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, California. She is wearing a merlot top, has a gray apron wrapped around her waist, and is standing behind the counter helping the cooks out. She has a big smile on her face because, in her hands, she is carefully holding a cheesy, round pie that looks incredibly scrumptious.

“Who wants a pizza this?” she cleverly captioned the Instagram post. And, of course, she added the pizza emoji for extra effect.

The mom-of-three also told her fans to check out her Instagram Story, where she had more pizza-related content, including information about her four favorite places to get pizza around the world.

Number one on the list is MOD Pizza in Portland, Oregon. Witherspoon explained that she would go to the restaurant for “sustenance after those long days of hiking the mountains” when filming the 2014 movie, Wild. It must have definitely helped her stay strong as she earned an Academy Award nomination for the role.

Queenstown, New Zealand’s the Cow is No. 2 on the list. She said that while she and her co-stars were filming A Wrinkle in Time in the country, she made it their “mission to check out all the local eateries.” Witherspoon included a photo of herself and Mindy Kaling — in costume — eating slices from the “most precious little pizza spot.”

Next on the list is La Bicyclette in Carmel, California, which the actress said is best when you want some rosé with your pizza. This is a restaurant that she spent a lot of time at with the cast of Big Little Lies. She featured a snapshot of one of the eatery’s pies topped with what appears to be mushrooms.

Last, but not least, is the aforementioned Pizzana. Witherspoon said that she loves the place because it makes “perfectly-sized pizza with the yummiest crust” and because they use ingredients from Italy for “authentic” flavors. She shared another photo of herself in the restaurant’s kitchen in which she is standing next to a woman who is tossing dough around in the air.

The curious foodie also wants to know what pizza places her fans recommend and included a box for people to type their answers into.

Happy National Pizza Day!