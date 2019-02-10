‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robyn Lawley Exposes Her Buxom Physique In Throwback Snap

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Robyn Lawley is well-known among her Instagram fans for posting her sexy photos every week. And following her ritual, the model recently treated her fans to a throwback bikini shot wherein she flaunted her voluptuous body to set pulses racing.

In the new picture, the 29-year-old model was featured wearing a barely-there printed bikini that provided a generous view of her perky breasts as well as her curvy figure. The model wore her brown stresses down, accessorized with a delicate silver pendant, and applied minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

Per the caption, the said throwback picture was captured for Sports Illustrated in Malta and the model decided to reshare it with her fans because she is currently visiting the country. Per usual, fans loved the way Robyn displayed her skin, and they showered her with various compliments, calling her “incredibly gorgeous,” “stunning,” “natural beauty,” and “very sexy.”

As Robyn is a plus-size model, one of her followers said that the model has a fantastic figure and suggested the lingerie company, Victoria’s Secret, to be more like Sports Illustrated. This is because VS doesn’t hire or represent plus-size models and had been under fire from critics lately after it’s executive, Ed Razek, made controversial comments about plus-size models.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Robyn was one of the first models to react to Razek’s comments. The model first launched a petition to boycott Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 and later added that she is leading the campaign for the sake of her daughter.

Robyn appeared on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show, where she explained that she doesn’t really care either way whether she ever gets a chance to participate in Victoria’s Secret shows because her aim is to improve the standards in the modelling industry, and inclusion and diversity are very important for that.

“So many young women watch the [Victoria’s Secret] show and aspire to [have] these bodies and if we just include a few more sizes of different variations, I think that will help so many young women feel more love for their bodies.”

Although Robyn is a plus-size model, many of her fans don’t agree with her because they think that Robyn’s body is perfect. Last month, Robyn wowed her fans by posting yet another throwback picture wherein she was featured completely nude while lying on the floor.

In the artistically-captured photo, an owl was seen landing on the model’s chest while she hid her breasts with her palms, closed her eyes, and left her lips slightly parted to strike a very provocative pose.

Upon seeing the picture, one of her fans wrote that she has the hottest body and beautiful skin and that she should never cover it up. While another one said that the picture represented too much perfection.