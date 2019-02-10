Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Flaunts Amazing Figure In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Not one week ago, Shanina Shaik showed off her insane bikini body while soaking up the sun in Miami. On February 3, the stunning Victoria’s Secret model put her voluptuous booty on display by posing in a blue thong bikini during a yacht outing, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

On Friday, the Australian beauty donned yet another blue bikini – this time enjoying the sun in the West Coast. Since Shanina is not afraid to show some skin on social media, as her 1.6 million Instagram followers know too well, the 27-year-old stunner treated her fans to a few enticing snapshots from her latest getaway.

The gorgeous brunette took to her Instagram page to share a series of three photos in which she flaunted her hourglass figure in a vivid cobalt bikini. The trio of snapshots – which she captioned “Why so blue?” – were taken in sunny Los Angeles and show the model enjoying a bit of shade as she poses sitting on a white towel in a small stone alcove.

The new Instagram snaps stirred quite a lot of reaction from Shanina’s adoring fans, garnering a total of 70,000 likes and a few hundred comments.

It’s easy to see why the model’s Instagram followers were bewitched by her latest photo share. In one of the snapshots, the stunning model gave a sultry look to the camera and simply let the eye-popping cobalt bikini showcase her incredible physique.

The Victoria’s Secret model sizzled in a high-waist bikini bottom that showed off her curvaceous hips. The Melbourne-born beauty wore natural-looking makeup and let her raven locks drape down her back in unruly waves.

“Her playful bikini top and high-waited bikini bottoms were reminiscent of a ’90’s-inspired swimsuit,” states the Daily Mail.

Another photo was more closely cropped on her envy-inducing curves, revealing more of her cleavage. In this second snapshot, Shanina put on a busty display as she gave the photographer a very seductive gaze.

The last photo in the set put Shanina’s endless pins on full display. For this snapshot, the model posed with her long, lean legs stretched out in front. In the revealing Instagram snap, the Aussie bombshell also flashed her toned stomach, showing that her very strict diet and fitness regimen really does pay off in keeping her body bikini-ready all the time.

Earlier this week, the ravishing Victoria’s Secret model took a trip to her beloved Australia, where she also enjoyed some sun-kissed bikini time.

“It seems the model has an endless supply of bikini garments, having donned an almost identical racy blue bikini in Sydney earlier in the week,” notes the Daily Mail.

While at home, Shanina celebrated her birthday with her friends – who threw her a rambunctious surprise party, as seen in a wild snapshot that she posted on Instagram.

The model doesn’t turn 28-years-old until February 11. However, Shanina kicked off the celebration with a lavish party in her home town, which included an extravagant multi-tiered cake.