‘The Flash’s’ Candice Patton Shares Busty Flashback Friday Photo On Instagram

When Candice Patton isn’t kicking butt and reporting the news as Iris West-Allen on CW’s The Flash, it seems the actress is busy heating up Instagram with super sexy photos.

The 30-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a “Flashback Friday” snap of herself gracing the cover of a previously published issue of NKD magazine. Patton decided to rock a green bikini-inspired top which put her amazing cleavage on full display. The top’s color definitely complemented the star’s flawless melanin skin. Patton’s long black hair was styled with half pulled up into a ponytail while the other half was allowed to hang down her back. Her makeup was perfectly done with dark eyes, strong brows, and glossy lips. The star paired her top with matching bottoms complete with an adorable green and blue polka dot pattern.

Fans of the star were delighted by the blast from the past shot and they weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts in the comment section. “Why do I get excited whenever you post something? I love you. You’re so beautiful! I’m a huge fan of your work,” one person wrote, before adding several emojis. “Omg you just made my day, I’m super blushing right now. Thank you,” another said.

While Patton clearly has a strong and supportive fan base, the actress admits she’s experienced her fair share of criticism from folks who’ve been less than friendly online. It seems fans of The Flash comic series were upset at the fact that Patton landed the role of Iris because the original character was white.

During a PopSugar event, the star opened up about how the negative comments affected her.

“Comic book fans are very opinionated [and] very vocal,” she explained. “So it was very scary stepping into that role when I started the show,” she added.

She went on to say that she was even warned by a producer on the show to stay off the internet because of the negative comments being hurled at the show and its casting decisions. Fortunately, it got better for Patton and she said people have embraced her and her character. Patton also said she’s happy to have the opportunity to be a role model for young women of color and give them an on-screen character to look up to because she didn’t have that while growing up.

“All of my heroes were white and blonde. There’s nothing wrong with that, but what made it difficult for me as a black girl was that it felt outside of myself, like something over there…something that was so cool but could never happen to me,” she told the Undefeated.

The Flash is now in its fifth season and airs on Tuesdays on the CW.