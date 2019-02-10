Stella Maxwell Shows Off Her Model Figure At The Jeremy Scott RTW Fall 2019 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell recently turned heads as she strutted down the ramp at Jeremy Scott’s ready-to-wear fall 2019 fashion show. And not only did she stunned those who were in attendance, but she also left her Instagram fans and followers completely mesmerized with her style and gait.

On Saturday, February 9, the model posted three pictures and a video from the fashion show which became an instant hit among her 4.4 million fans. In the first photograph, the 28-year-old model is featured wearing a tiny leopard-print dress which she paired with chunky boots and a long, brown leather coat.

She accessorized with a black choker around her neck and a wide black belt to accentuate her tiny waist, and styled her hair into a stylish bun. And in terms of cosmetics, Stella opted for a very bold look by wearing lots of eyeliner.

In the second picture, she is featured wearing a short, glittery silver dress with spaghetti straps that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. Stella wore a short black wig and accessorized with a large black bow on her head. She finished off her look with a pair of chunky boots. In the video, she showed off her gait while she walked down the ramp in her supermodel style.

Within a few hours of going live, the pictures were liked 74,000 times in total and fans left almost 500 comments wherein they praised the Belgian model’s looks as well as her modeling talent.

Commenting on her beauty, fans wrote that Stella’s legs are stunning, she is a “skinny legend,” and “nobody does it better than Stella.” And while most of the messages were complimentary in nature, there were a few negative ones too. One person, for instance, body-shamed Stella and wrote the following.

“She is a walking STICK! Too skinny. Guys want thick curves not a human broomstick. Better feed that twig a few cheeseburgers.”

But Stella’s fans came for her support immediately and bashed the commentator for his hateful comment.

Apart from her modeling duties, Stella was in the news again in relation to her ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart. According to a scoop by Celebrity Insider, Kristen is in the middle of a love triangle. While the Twilight star’s romance is growing with new her ladylove, Sara Dinkin, Stella is trying to break them up. Per the article, an inside source dished the following.