’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Responds To Online ‘Trolls’

After appearing on the TLC hit reality TV show, 90 Day Fiance, Ashley Martson has gained a huge following on social media, and unwavering support from countless fans all over the world. The reality TV star has recently opened up about her battle with lupus and her ongoing health struggles stemming from the disease. Martson was found unresponsive in her home and was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that her kidneys were failing and she needed surgery, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

There was a GoFundMe page started for the mother-of-two and fans were quick to donate toward Martson’s medical expenses. Fans also took to social media to send well-wishes and kind words via Instagram. Unfortunately, there is also a downside to sharing your personal struggles while in the public eye, as Martson’s new platform has opened her up to vitriol from internet “trolls.” But the reality star isn’t afraid to clap back, according to a report from E! News.

Martson appeared to be in New York for fashion week with husband Jay Smith, and the star shared her activities with her followers via Instagram. She could be seen sitting front row with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, and again at a friendly dinner date with The Challenge star Natalie Negrotti at Pomona. After seeing Martson’s posts, internet “trolls” accused her of faking her battle with lupus.

“For all you trolls: YES! I have lupus. Just because I don’t look like death 24/7 doesn’t mean I don’t,” she responded to the accusations on Instagram.

It seems she was also accused of spending excessively while asking for money on GoFundMe because the TV personality went on to say the following.

“Yes, there was a go fund [sic] that I shut down because I realized I was able to keep pushing through and work until surgery next week. I could have kept collecting people’s money but no, I shut it down and kept working!”

Martson also provided a solution for those who have an issue with seeing her posting ads to her social media accounts.

“If you’re sick of seeing me post ads then unfollow me,” she wrote, before adding that she didn’t spend money on her trip or outfits because everything was “paid for by my sponsors.”

Fans were also quick to notice that Martson and Smith looked incredibly happy together as they were all smiles while posing for photos. It seems the pair has reconciled after their breakup on the TV show. Martson discovered Smith had been flirting with other women on different dating apps and filed for a divorce from the Jamaican-born tattoo artist. However, days later, she changed her mind.

It’s been rumored the couple might be appearing on an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?