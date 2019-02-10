Trump Blasts Green New Deal In Sarcastic Tweet: ‘Brilliant!’

In a sarcastic Twitter message posted Saturday, President Donald Trump blasted and ridiculed the progressive Green New Deal initiative.

“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal. It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the so-called Green New Deal was unveiled on February 7 when Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts presented a five-page resolution for a “national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization” framework.

Much like President Trump, right-wing media slammed the initiative, with some pundits going as far as comparing it to communism and fascism.

Popular Mechanics described the Green New Deal as a “massive suite of proposals,” with the end goal of generating 100 percent of electricity through “clean” sources in the next 10 years. The program also addresses job creation, and recommends robust infrastructure and other upgrades. Ocasio-Cortez, Markey, and other Congressional Democrats will spend the next 24 months drafting legislation and organizing.

It comes as no surprise that Donald Trump is posting sarcastic tweets about the Green New Deal since the president is known to be a climate change denier. In a similarly sarcastic Twitter message posted last week, as Midwest temperatures were approaching all-time record values, Trump wrote, “What the hell is going on with Global Waming[sic]? Please come back fast, we need you!”

But President Trump is simply wrong about climate change, according to scientists. As the Washington Post recently reported, nearly all of scientists’ worse predictions are coming true: the global temperature is rising and so are sea levels, droughts, floods, and heat waves that have been observed across the planet.

But, as the Post notes, Trump did not even reference climate change in his State of the Union address. The president did, however, brag about reviving the coal industry and U.S. oil production. Furthermore, the Trump administration has announced that it will withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement, and U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions shot up 3.4 percent in 2018.

As the Guardian reported, UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released an alarming report in October 2018, and — summarizing over 6,000 relevant scientific studies — concluded that humanity has approximately 12 years to limit the effects of climate change.

Unless global warming is kept below 2 degrees Celsius, mass migration, floods, drought, and extreme heat will ruin the lives of millions of people all over the world.