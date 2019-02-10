Chris Brown Threatens to Send Cardi B Flowers in Ongoing Feud With Offset

Chris Brown and Offset’s feud doesn’t look like it will be ending anytime soon and now Brown has roped in the rapper’s wife, Cardi B. In an Instagram post on February 9, Brown threatened to send the “Bodak Yellow” rapper flowers, a very obvious instigation towards Offset. He also wrote that Offset father should have raised him better.

“I’m disappointed in this n*gga,” Brown wrote, “as his father should have been there more in his life so he wouldn’t come out a lame a** n*gga.”

As Hollywood Life reports, the feud between Chris Brown and Offset began because Brown shared a meme on Instagram about 21 Savage’s arrest by ICE. Offset and Savage are friends and have a joint album with producer Metro Boomin.

In response to the meme, Offset called Brown a “lame” on Instagram which triggered a heated reply from the R&B singer. In the comment, Brown said that Offset should fight him if he’s a “real man,” Revolt TV reports.

But the jabs didn’t end there. Chris Brown went on to make fun of Offset’s fashion sense on his Instagram stories. Offset, who is one-third of the Atlanta rap group Migos, responded by calling Brown a ‘coke head.’

Offset has also brought up Brown’s history of domestic violence.

As The Independent reports, after Brown suggested that they fight, Offset said that he should “Check my record and check yours, only people you got [sic] toe to toe with is women…” Offset also promised tho “smack the sh*t” out of Brown the next time he sees him.

Believe it or not, years ago, Chris Brown had a squeaky clean pop star image. But that all changed when Brown was charged with felony assault and felony criminal threats after he attacked then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He was sentenced to probation and community as a result of the assault.

Chris Brown continues dissing Offset: "I'ma send ya girl flowers so she know I respect her" https://t.co/wXNteydA00 pic.twitter.com/agUW6GPflV — Complex (@Complex) February 9, 2019

He was also recently accused of rape by a Parisian woman but Brown has claimed that her charges are bogus.

Chris Brown has also posted an alleged text exchange between him and Offset which shows him offering up his address so that he and the rapper could actually fight. Offset seemed to back down though and there have been no reports of any physical violence between them.

Cardi B, who is known for “clapping back” on social media hasn’t commented on the feud between her husband and Chris Brown just yet. Cardi has had her own music industry feud with fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj which culminated in the “Money” rapper’s attempted attack on her rival at a New York Fashion Week party last year.