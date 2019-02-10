Bee Gees, Go-Go’s, And Other Music-Related Documentaries Coming Soon

The recently revived Polygram Entertainment has revealed that it will be releasing four music-related documentaries on four very different subjects: the Bee Gees, the Go-Go’s, hip-hop jewelry, and mixtapes. The company shared its plans for the projects at a pre-Grammys showcase on Saturday, February 9, in downtown Los Angeles, Variety reported.

The documentary on disco icons Bee Gees is sanctioned by the trio’s last living member, Barry Gibb, and the families of his late brothers, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb. The film will be directed by Frank Marshall (Eight Below, Arachnophobia), who will have complete access to the the group’s archives. He said that he has “always been impressed with the longevity” of the singers behind songs such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Night Fever,” and decided to do a documentary on them after meeting Barry at the Grammys in 2015.

“I have had an incredibly fortunate life and think back to the good times with my beloved brothers with a huge sense of awe,” stated Barry, adding that he is “excited to be able to share [their] unique journey with audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, the Go-Go’s documentary, directed by Alison Ellwood (American Jihad, Spring Broke), may see the light of day later this year since it has already been acquired in the U.S. by Showtime.

“We lived it and we survived it. Now, looking back on our history through this film, we can appreciate our journey, laughter, triumphs, and struggles as a band. We hope this documentary will show the world what pioneers we were, and how our experience paved the way for other musicians,” said the band famous for ’80s hits such as “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “We Got the Beat,” and “Vacation.”

The film about hip-hop jewelry, Ice Cold, will feature interviews with celebrity jewelers such as Elliott Avianne, Ben Baller, Johnny Dang, and Mr. Flawless, and some of the musicians who sport extravagant bling, such as DJ Mustard, Eric B. & Rakim, Fetty Wap, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Slick Rick, and Talib Kweli. Karam Gill (G-Funk) will direct the doc.

Lastly, the documentary about mixtapes, which has the working title From Scratch: How Mixtapes Changed Music Forever, will help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Def Jam music label. Directed by Omar Acosta, with Tony Touch serving as music supervisor, the film will examine the evolution of mixtapes in the hip-hop community, and include exclusive songs from some of the legendary label’s roster. As a bonus, Def Jam will put out a limited-edition cassette in conjunction with the film.

It is not currently known when any of these films will be officially released by Polygram.