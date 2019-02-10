Jaclyn Smith & Cheryl Ladd Look Ageless As They Reunite For Photo 38 Years After ‘Charlie’s Angels’

The former co-stars have stayed close friends.

Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd seem to be aging in reverse. The former Charlie’s Angels stars posed together during a recent reunion, and both women posted the snap on Instagram. In her caption, Smith, 73, noted that whenever she sees Cheryl Ladd, 67, it is as if no time has passed. And based on the photo the classic TV beauties posed for, fans will agree. Both Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd look as gorgeous now as they did during their Charlie’s Angeles heyday.

In the sweet reunion photo, Cheryl Ladd is wearing a black blazer over a turtleneck and her hair is pulled back. The star is also wearing glasses. Jaclyn Smith is wearing a beige blazer and sweater as she leans into her longtime friend for a sweet snuggly pose.

Charlie’s Angels aired on ABC from 1976 to 1981, but fans of the show may recall that Cheryl Ladd didn’t join the cast until the second season upon the exit of original star Farrah Fawcett. Cheryl Ladd played detective Kris Munroe while Jaclyn Smith played Kelly Garrett for the entire series. Other Charlie’s Angels stars included Kate Jackson, Shelley Hack, and Tanya Roberts, according to the Daily Mail.

You can see Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd’s latest reunion photo below.

Jaclyn Smith previously said that she and Cheryl Ladd have stayed close over the 38 years since Charlie’s Angels wrapped. The women have also weathered the deaths of their co-stars, Farrah Fawcett, David Doyle, and John Forsythe. In 2016, Jaclyn Smith told People that Charlie’s Angels was considered groundbreaking in 1976 when it debuted on ABC.

“It was about three emotionally and financially independent women. We shot at beautiful locations with fancy fast cars, and they cared about each other, so there was a heart to the show.”

Smith also shut down critics who said the female stars’ bodies were exploited on the show. Indeed, Charlie’s Angels was often described as “jiggle TV.” The 73-year-old actress acknowledged the show’s bathing suit scenes, but she also pointed out that the rare love scenes on Charlie’s Angels were always “proper” because producers wanted families to be able to watch the show together.

But Jaclyn Smith also acknowledged the superficial aspects of the show.

“It was always about the trio on that show. …It was all about hair,” she told Parade.

Surprisingly, Cheryl Ladd initially turned down the role on Charlie’s Angels when she was approached to replace Farrah Fawcett after the show’s first season. The actress told Closer Weekly that after show creator Aaron Spelling asked her to join the show, she told him no. Cheryl admitted that she didn’t think she could replace Farrah, who was a superstar at the time. Ladd said that she later ran into Spelling once again and he pitched the idea of her playing Farrah’s character’s little sister.

“I thought that was genius,” Ladd said. “[Kris] would be different and let’s face it, no one can fill Farrah’s shoes.”

While no one can fill Farrah’s shows — or Jaclyn’s or Cheryl’s, a Charlie’s Angels reboot movie directed by Elizabeth Banks is due to hit theaters on September 27, 2019.