‘Playboy’ Playmate Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Massive Cleavage And Plump Lips On Instagram

When it comes to Instagram models — specifically, models who have built a massive following on the aforementioned social media platform, as opposed to through traditional means — there aren’t too many who can hold a candle to Lindsey Pelas.

While the blond bombshell did begin her modeling career with Playboy — Pelas was named Cyber Girl of the Month back in May of 2014 — Lindsey has managed to transition her modeling career online. While she’s also modeled for Maxim, GQ, and Glamour, the former Playboy model has seen massive success across Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, boasting more than 13 million followers across all three platforms.

Lindsey Pelas has attracted a large fanbase, mostly as a result of the alluring and sexy snapshots she shares on the regular. Late last month, as reported by the Inquisitr, the buxom model posed in a tight, skimpy spider-web swimsuit, which proved to be an immediate hit with her many fans. If past trends are anything to go by, Pelas’ newest Instagram post is similarly destined for success.

In this particular photo, Lindsey is posed in what looks to be a kitchen, as evidenced by a sink tucked away in the lower right-hand corner. The photo’s geotag lists the location as Huntington Beach, California. A handful of her older pictures were also taken in Huntington Beach; there’s a chance that Pelas lives in the seaside city.

In terms of her outfit, Pelas wore a rather tight black tank top, which hugged the model’s curves in all the right places. Needless to say, this particular outfit showed off Lindsey’s ample cleavage. The tight top features the phrase “1ST PHORM,” a reference to the company, which sells and distributes nutritional and muscle building supplements. If you hadn’t guessed by now, Pelas’ recent post also doubles as an advertisement for the company’s line of products; in particular, their OptiGreens supplement.

Regardless of what Lindsey is peddling, her loyal legion of fans flocked to this post in droves. At the time of this writing, Pelas’ newest post has been live for less than one hour. Despite its relative newness, the pic has proved to be an instant hit with her followers, racking up over 15,000 likes and 200 comments in short order.

When she isn’t taking photos and posting them online, Lindsey has plenty of hobbies to keep her busy, as detailed on her official website.

“When she isn’t taking over the world, Lindsey is spending time with her friends, family and her one-eyed morkie dog, Tosh. As a former aerial yoga instructor and professional cheerleader, Lindsey lives an active lifestyle filled with pilates, yoga, spin, boxing and anything that gets her heart rate up. She’s also involved in charity events and fundraising including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Midnight Mission, Operation Blankets of Love and For the Troops.”