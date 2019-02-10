‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Seventh HOH Places Nominees On The Block

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Celebrity Big Brother is winding down and with just four days left in the house, things are getting tense. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ricky Williams took home the seventh Head of Household of the season following in the footsteps of Ryan Lochte, Tom Green, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, and Tamar Braxton. This is the second competition win for Ricky this season after he nabbed the Power of Veto back on day four.

With just four houseguests to choose from, Ricky placed Kandi Burruss and Dina Lohan on the block according to Big Brother Daily. Tamar and Lolo still could end up on the block if either Kandi or Dina wins the upcoming POV and removes themselves. From rumblings on the live feeds, it appears as if Ricky will put up Lolo as the replacement nominee which will likely result in her eviction no matter if she’s sitting next to Dina or Kandi. Kandi and Dina have no wins for the season so it’s definitely time for one of them to pull through on the next Veto competition.

Ricky and Tamar seem to have the strongest final-two alliance in the house and Lolo is a little oblivious to that fact. Tamar has even admitted to the former NFL player that she would take him to final two over Kandi who she has a history with. Kandi and Tamar went into the house with a complicated past but the two women worked out their issues and formed a new bond.

Tamar and Ricky have also discussed the benefit of Lolo going home at the next eviction because that means she isn’t in the running for the final HOH which puts Tamar’s odds of getting it much higher. Since Dina and Kandi have a bad competition history, the Braxton Family Values star would be the favorite to win it and take Ricky to the end.

Dina- I just want to say hi to anyone from the house who is still watching. Tom, I know you are. Miss you. Kato, I'm not sure but I think you might be. Joey, I know you're not. Jonathan, I think you are probably watching the live shows. Anthony, I think you're busy #CBBUS2 pic.twitter.com/d7ZL110nQP — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) February 10, 2019

The issue the two roommates have with Lolo is that she isn’t being clear on who she will take to the final two with her if she gets the next HOH. The bobsledder has been loyal to both in the game, but her original ride-or-die was Natalie Eva Marie who was booted on Friday night. The final HOH will evict two people on the final episode by their own choice, with no nominations or POV.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9 p.m. EST. The live two-hour finale will follow on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.