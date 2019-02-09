WWE Rumors: Huge Match Already Being Planned For ‘SummerSlam’ – Throwback To The ‘Attitude Era’

This is all a huge nod to the WWE 'Attitude Era.'

Ever since the McMahon family announced they would be “shaking things up” in WWE, there have been a lot of changes in the promotion. Some superstars are coming, while others are going. There have been some more risque moments, and an intergender match could be happening, as Inquisitr reported. Now, a huge match is already being planned for SummerSlam, and while it is still months away, it’s a throwback to the “Attitude Era.”

At the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch was allowed to enter the Rumble match as a replacement for an injured Lana, who couldn’t even make it down to the ring. The Irish Lass-Kicker ended up winning the whole thing and she chose to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made her intentions known, as recapped by the official website of WWE, but someone else had something to say about it.

Stephanie McMahon was there to speak with Becky Lynch about a knee injury that she’s been dealing with, and there was a decision to be made. Stephanie advised Becky that she needed to see a doctor or she would be suspended from WWE until she received treatment for her injury.

Lynch chose to be suspended and it led to her attacking Stephanie, which led to an incident on SmackDown Live in which she slapped Triple H across the face. Rumor has it that this whole angle is setting things up for a huge match at SummerSlam.

WWE

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., Becky Lynch will face off against Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam 2019. Dave Meltzer said that it is extremely early and that the match “is most definitely not a done deal,” but it is already being discussed a full seven months in advance.

Lynch is dealing with an injured knee, but it is for storyline purposes only and that was truly pushed forward on Raw. During the scuffle in the ring, Stephanie delivered a kick to that “injured” knee which is likely going to play into this whole situation.

It certainly seems as if WWE is heading toward Becky vs. Stephanie, but fans are already seeing similarities in this feud and an older one. Some believe this has the same feel as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (Lynch) vs. Vince McMahon (Stephanie) from the WWF Attitude Era.

Becky Lynch has taken on an attitude that is very similar to that of the former multi-time WWE Champion. Stephanie McMahon has taken on many of the same characteristics as her father when he was the “Authority” figure on WWE television. It may be a number of months in the making, but a match between the two at SummerSlam is already shaping up.