‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals If Another Marriage Is In Her Future

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry just went through a divorce, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to getting married again. According to a report from OK! Magazine, Kailyn recently took to Instagram to answer some fans’ questions and revealed whether or not she would get married again in the future.

When it comes to the possibility of another marriage for the reality show star, it turns out she is keeping an open mind.

“If I meet the right person, I would be open minded,” Kailyn answered.

Although Kailyn has been in a few relationships in her life, she has only been married once. She and Javi Marroquin married in September, 2012. The couple welcomed their first child together in November, 2017. Although they tried to make their relationship work, the couple split and eventually divorced.

Fans met Kailyn on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she and her then boyfriend Jo found out they were expecting a son. Kailyn gave birth to her son, and she and Jo eventually ended their relationship. Fans watched as Kailyn struggled without the support of her own family to raise her son. Although her relationship with Jo ended, Kailyn lived briefly with his family before getting back on her feet.

On the new seasons of Teen Mom 2, fans have met Kailyn’s third son, Lux. Although Kailyn and her youngest son’s father are not together, they appear to co-parent well for their son.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV. On the current season, Kailyn is struggling with family issues. All three of her sons have their fathers active in their lives, as well as their fathers’ families. However, Kail worries about her sons not knowing any of her family.

On the most recent episode, Kailyn considered reconciling with her mother, whom she has not had a good relationship with. As previously reported by Inquisitr, when Kailyn found out her mother had been living relatively close to her and hadn’t reached out, she decided against making amends.

While Kailyn won’t be meeting up with her mother anytime soon, she did decide to reach out to her sister. Kailyn took a business trip to Texas and decided to meet up with her sister while there. The two women have the same father. When meeting up with her sister, she found out that her sister was pregnant. Kailyn has talked about going back to visit for the baby shower.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Kailyn, her boys, and other cast members.