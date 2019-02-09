‘Extra’ Host AJ Calloway Suspended Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Multiple women have made allegations that Calloway assaulted them.

A producer for Warner Bros. Television has announced that Extra host A.J. Calloway has been suspended amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, per the Hollywood Reporter. The statement reveals that a previous investigation into allegations had already been conducted with no findings to suggest that Calloway had assaulted anyone. Now that even more women have come forward, however, Warner Bros. plans to investigate further.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against AJ Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct. In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review. We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

Calloway’s attorney, Lisa E. Davis, also released a statement claiming the allegations were false and that Calloway denies any misconduct. Calloway was first accused of sexual assault in 2006 by author and domestic-violence activist Sil Lai Abrams. While Calloway was arrested, his case was eventually dismissed on procedural grounds. More women spoke out and shared their experiences with Calloway in an article for the Daily Beast that was released in January of this year. After those accusers came forward, Warner Bros. said they had not received any formal complaints regarding Calloway.

The Daily Beast article details Abrams’ plight to get justice following the alleged 2006 incident. Both Abrams and journalist Kim Masters say they have had women reach out to them with accusations against Calloway. One accuser, who wished to remain anonymous, actually went to the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey, where she was told that a detective would reach out to her. Another anonymous woman claimed she had to physically fight Calloway off of her. The women in the article all say they were shocked to learn there were other victims.

Masters, who is working on an investigative journalism piece regarding Calloway, says Warner Bros. would never respond to her multiple requests for comment regarding the allegations — something which she says is “unprecedented” when it comes to past stories like this that she had covered.