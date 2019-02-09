Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Into ‘Intellectually Bankrupt’ Republicans Who Spread False Rumors About Her

There are dueling rumors online claiming that she is both secretly rich and irresponsibly poor.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is never one to back down from a fight online, and the freshman congresswoman is now going on the attack against “intellectually bankrupt” Republicans who have been spreading false rumors about her background.

Ocasio-Cortez became a national figure shortly after her shocking primary win over longtime Democrat Joseph Crowley last year, and has become a darling for progressives due to her innovative policies like the Green New Deal while making her a popular target for the right. On Saturday, the Bronx congresswoman took to Twitter to slam Republicans who had been spreading fake rumors about her background online.

“This stuff is really sad. The GOP is so intellectually bankrupt that they no longer engage to debate issues in good faith, but instead seek to lie, distort, name-call, target, & destroy people/communities w any means possible,” she wrote on Saturday morning. “It’s a virus and a race to the bottom.”

The tweet was in response to rumors that Ocasio-Cortez was secretly wealthy, with a parallel rumor that she was actually very poor and financially irresponsible to boot, with a “430 credit score, two evictions, and an empty résumé.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found it especially amusing that the parallel but contradictory lies about her life would spread at the same time.

“It’s pretty wild that the GOP can’t decide whether they’re going to run with the conspiracy theory that I’m secretly rich, or the exaggeration & mockery of my family’s struggle after my dad died during the financial crisis. Instead, they decide to defy logic and run with both,” she tweeted.

Many others flocked to support Ocasio-Cortez, with many sharing stories of struggling with low credit rating and others saying that the mention of a low credit rating seemed an intentional lie to denigrate the poor.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has positioned herself as a champion of the working class, fighting back against corporate influence in politics with a viral appearance on the House Oversight and Reform Committee where she asked a series of “lightning round”-style questions to experts in an effort to show just how little oversight there is on corporate money in politics.

‘We have a system that is fundamentally broken.’ — Rep. @AOC is explaining just how f*cked campaign finance laws really are pic.twitter.com/sCwpkRzcHB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 8, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has also been a fierce critic of Amazon’s plans to move its second headquarters to Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens. She had been critical of the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives that the company was reportedly receiving, saying that such an investment could be much needed elsewhere.

Can everyday people come together and effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations? Yes, they can.https://t.co/DqQoL7VH7O — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrate this week news that the e-commerce giant could be reconsidering its move to Long Island City.