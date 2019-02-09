A Spokesman For Donald Trump Jr. Has Refuted The Claim That He ‘Expects To Be Indicted’

A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. has said that Natasha Bertrand's claims that Trump Jr. expects to be indicted soon are '100 percent false.'

Journalist Natasha Bertrand, who writes for The Atlantic, suggested on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher that Donald Trump Jr. is living in fear of being indicted and believes that he will soon be criminally charged as part and parcel of Robert Mueller’s investigation, but Trump’s spokesman has just come out and categorically called this claim “100 percent false.”

As the Washington Times has reported, Bertrand commented on Mr. Trump’s alleged fear of a future indictment in a special online segment of Maher’s show that was later shown on YouTube.

According to Bertrand, Trump Jr. may very well be in serious trouble, as Mueller doesn’t take well to lies being told to Congress, and in her opinion Mr. Trump is so fearful of being indicted that he’s even taken to discussing the matter with his close friends and business associates.

“I think that Don Jr. is probably in more immediate jeopardy. He has been telling his friends and associates that he expects to be indicted, and he’s been saying that for the last couple months. His accounts about the Trump Tower meeting in 2016, his accounts about Trump Tower in Moscow and how involved he was in that could put him in some legal jeopardy there.”

While it is unclear where this information came from or who her sources are, the spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. has come out swinging and stated that not only are all of Bertrand’s comments completely false, but they also show how low journalism has come when writers simply copy one another without getting the true facts for themselves first before they go public with their accusations.

“Unsurprisingly, every single thing that came out of Ms. Bertrand’s mouth last night regarding Don Jr. is 100% false. It’s sad to see another supposed ‘journalist’ regurgitate another reporter’s false-reporting without any actual effort to get the facts.”

Trump Jr. 'expects to be indicted' reporter claims; spokesman disputes as '100% false' https://t.co/cf3Ve4T4iR — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 9, 2019

The rumors that Donald Trump Jr. is worried about being indicted originally began when Politico cited an anonymous source stating this back in November, 2018. This is said to be the direct result of a meeting Trump Jr. held with a Russian lawyer at the Trump Tower in 2016, who may have held confidential information about Hillary Clinton, which may have been used against her.

So far, a total of 34 people have been charged in Mueller’s investigation, including Michael Cohen and Roger Stone, and Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier has suggested that, in her opinion, Donald Trump Jr. has lied to Congress at least twice that she is aware of.