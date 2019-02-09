Barbara Palvin Flashes A Heartwarming Smile And Flaunts Her Legs In New Snap

Hungarian beauty Barbara Palvin is well-known among 10.4 million Instagram fans and followers for her beautiful smile and amazing figure. And on Saturday, she treated her fans to a new picture through which she melted everyone’s heart with her amazing smile.

In the picture, the model is featured wearing a white full-sleeved shirt which she paired with a white mini skirt that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs. The model loosely tied her brown tresses, wore minimal makeup, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The outdoor picture was captured somewhere in New York as mentioned in the caption.

And since all of Barbara’s pics become an instant hit among her fans, the newest pic was no exception as it racked up close to 700,000 likes and 3,300 comments within just an hour of going live. Commenting on Barbara’s beauty, one fan wrote that she has the “prettiest face in the history of faces!” While another one said that she is like an angel.

One fan also wrote that Dylan Sprouse is the luckiest chap on Earth because he has the most beautiful woman for a girlfriend. And despite knowing that Barbara is dating Sprouse, one male fan – who seems to be obsessed with the model – asked her to marry him.

Before posting the current picture, Barbara teased her fans with a topless photo from her first photo shoot with Dylan Sprouse. The couple – who have recently moved in together in New York City and chose a luxurious condominium in Brooklyn – showed off their American-Hungarian romance in the photo shoot which received a mixed reaction from followers.

While the majority of the commentators loved seeing the couple together, many of Barbara’s male fans said that they felt disappointed, and even jealous, after seeing the two packing on the PDA in the pictures.

According to an article by Cosmopolitan, Barbara and Dylan started off their romance in the typical millennial fashion. They met at a party. She followed him on Instagram, and then Dylan slid into her DMs and asked her to hang out.

But Barabara wasn’t an easy catch as she took six months to reply to his messages because she wanted to be in the right state of mind instead of rushing into anything. Per the article, she said the following regarding her choice to reply to Dylan after so long.