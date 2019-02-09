Kremlin ‘Proud’ Of ‘Operation’ To Get Trump Elected, Says Former US Ambassador To Russia

In an interview with GZERO Media published Friday on YouTube, former United States Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that official Moscow is “proud” of its “operation” to get Donald Trump elected.

“When Trump won there was a giant party in Moscow,” McFaul said.

“They’re proud of their operation,” he added.

According to the former ambassador, even though the Kremlin denies helping elect Donald Trump, Russian government officials privately boast about their accomplishment.

“With low levels of investment, they got a big return and the punishment for it has been pretty marginal.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul is not the first government official to accuse Trump of being a Kremlin asset. President Trump is frequently accused of cooperating and coordinating with official Moscow to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor.

Investigating Russian election meddling and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia is Special Counsel Robert Mueller. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Mueller enjoys largely partisan support, and he has received praise from the public.

President Donald Trump, however, denies colluding with Russia.

“Well, look the Russia thing is a hoax. I have been tougher on Russia than any president, maybe ever. But than any president,” Trump said in a recent interview.

Evidence made public by the Special Counsel “both supports and undercuts this explosive allegation,” according to the Washington Post, which recently compiled an extensive list of reasons Donald Trump could be a Russian asset.

According to the publication, Trump’s long financial history with Russia — evident in his pursuit to build a Trump Tower in Moscow — gives credence to the allegations that he is compromised, as does the fact that Russian government-affiliated entities spread pro-Trump propaganda online.

Furthermore, according to the Post, documents have shown that there were over 100 contacts between the Trump campaign and Kremlin-affiliated operatives, the most infamous one being the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian national promising dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump’s alleged siding with Putin against the U.S. intelligence community, the fact that the Trump campaign was “full of individuals” with Russian ties, the president’s tendency to attack intergovernmental agreements and organizations such as NATO, and other foreign policy maneuvers suggest that Donald Trump is indeed a Kremlin asset, according to the Washington Post.

According to former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Donald Trump’s ties with Russia are deep, and the president is directly controlled directly by Vladimir Putin.

Putin, according to McFaul, pushed the so-called “deep state” theory onto Trump. The ambassador acknowledged that the Russian government is somewhat frustrated with Trump, but concluded that official Moscow is generally satisfied with how the president has performed thus far.

“We’re arguing over shutdowns and we look like fools and we don’t look like a great power right now,” he said.

“Add to that the withdrawal doctrine that Trump has done where he withdraws from everything, international agreements, that is a good thing in terms of Putin’s strategic thinking, without question,” McFaul concluded.