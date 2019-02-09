‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman Offers Help To Dina Lohan, Who Says She Hasn’t Met Her Boyfriend Of Five Years

Lohan shared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' that she's only talked to her boyfriend on the phone and has never seen his face.

Nev Schulman to the rescue! The Catfish star offered to help to Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, after it was revealed that she has never met her boyfriend of five years in person, People is reporting. On the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother that aired February 7, Lohan told her housemates Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Natalie Eva Mari that she had been talking on the phone with a man for five years… but had never seen his face.

“I’ve been talking to him for five years,” Lohan shared. “Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.”

When the group asked why the two had never met in person, Lohan explained that he lived in San Francisco to take care of his mother, putting a distance between him and Lohan’s New York home base. When asked why he never video-chatted using FaceTime, Lohan said that her beau doesn’t have an iPhone to video-chat on.

“He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma!” she insisted. “Some guys don’t just use iPhones!”

Burruss, Braxton, and Mari all came to the consensus that the 56-year-old was likely being “catfished.” If someone “catfishes” you, it means they are not who they say they are and are deceiving you via internet or phone. The term came from a movie about this type of situation, Catfish. This concept was later adapted into a reality television series with the same name, where Schulman helps victims get to the bottom of the mysterious person they are talking to. When Schulman learned of Lohan’s situation, the MTV star seemed eager to offer his services to her.

YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this! https://t.co/USrGmMf4qO — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 8, 2019

Lohan hasn’t been seen in any kind of serious relationship — to the public’s knowledge, at least — since her divorce from Michael Lohan in 2005. The two got married in 1985 and had four children: 22-year-old Cody, 25-year-old Ali, 31-year-old Michael Jr., and of course, 32-year-old Lindsay.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay — who has her own MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club –– has taken over the parent role now that she’s an adult. The actress is said to have made a list for her mother before she departed to star on Celebrity Big Brother and even did most of the packing for her!

Celebrity Big Brother will next air on Monday at 9 p.m ET on CBS, and the two-hour season finale will air on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.