Katherine Heigl Pitched A ’27 Dresses’ Sequel To Her Costars & They Couldn’t Have Looked More Horrified

Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Ackerman, and Ed Burns all gathered together for a fun, colorful spread in the latest edition of Entertainment Weekly— and the group sat down with the magazine to dish about what life is like 11-years after the iconic romantic comedy.

Posing alongside bridesmaids dresses and fun cocktails, the gang sat down for a video chat. Heigl took the mic and proposed that they get the gang back together for a sequel, and offered her pitch on what the plot would be like. She said that Tess (Ackerman) and George (Burns) would end up together and have a small brood of kids, that Jane (Heigl) would be tasked to be the party planner for each of the major milestone events involving the children.

Yielding a paper cup and rocking a huge, taffeta covered dress in bubblegum pink, Heigl said that she’s been pitching the idea, and director Anne Fletcher would be in, there’s just a couple of snags. First, Fox has the rights to the movie, and based off of Heigl’s snarky, side eyed comment — they’re not giving those up anytime soon. And secondly, her costars didn’t look so thrilled over the idea.

“I think [Tess and George] have, like, three kids and she’s made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties, but then all the other bridesmaids [also] make her the godmother,” Heigl said. “But [Jane and Kevin] can’t get pregnant,” she said, waving her arms excitedly. Ackerman offered Heigl a few sympathetic giggles, but Burns kept his arms crossed and his head down, barely making eye contact — and as for Marsden, he just stared at her with a blank look strapped on his face.

Marsden, who starred in the X-Men movies, finally piped up and said he was on Fox’s side, joking that he wouldn’t want Heigl’s plot to make it to the big screen.

Heigl, who has been said to be notoriously difficult to work with on set, has had a handful of blockbuster hits as well as a few television series, but nothing as major as her Emmy nominated sting on Grey’s Anatomy. As Vanity Fair reported, Heigl found herself in the middle of a media kerfuffle following comments about her mega-hit Knocked Up, saying she found the movie “a little sexist.”

She then, famously, withdrew her name from the Emmy’s race stating that she wasn’t given the proper material to warrant a nomination, and following that statement, rumors began swirling around Hollywood that the actress wasn’t so easy to work on set with, which lead to her not being able to snag as many jobs.

Currently, Heigl is starring in Suits after stepping in for the now Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle — who, of course, has stepped away from the cameras to assume her royal duties.

No word if the 27 Dresses reunion sparked any sort of excitement for it to receive the ever-popular Hollywood reboot treatment, but as Entertainment Weekly reported, fans did take to their social media to express interest over the project — it might take come convincing of the rest of the cast, first.