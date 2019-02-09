Apple To Release Updated iPhone Models Next Month

But it’s not what fans are expecting.

It’s been an interesting few months for Apple. The company has been experiencing significantly lower product sales and has been entangled in a legal battle with Qualcomm Inc., one which is expected to last for quite a while.

The legal battle between the two companies began when Apple rejected the idea that Qualcomm has a legal right to charge increased royalties for the use of its tech while the chipmaker is trying to get Apple to pay a percentage of its iPhone revenue in return for the use of Qualcomm patents. Apple has sued the company in several countries and Qualcomm has followed with its own countersuits, which led to Apple being banned from selling some iPhone models in a handful of countries, including Germany, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Now, in an effort to circumvent this ban, Apple has decided to modify its iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models just enough that the phones will require specific new model numbers, such as MN482ZD and MQ6K2ZD, according to a report from Forbes. Currently, the older iPhone models are not available on Apple’s German website and customers are only able to purchase newer devices, like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

It’s no secret that Apple generally tries to keep its projects under wraps for as long as possible but the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 update leaks were beyond the company’s control. According to a report from German site WinFuture, multiple new iPhone models are being widely reported in the supply chain of German retailers and could be available as early as next month.

It is being rumored that a new Envelope Tracker chip has been installed in the upcoming devices but this might be one of several changes coming. Apple’s decision to re-release the older devices offers the company a unique opportunity to make additional upgrades, such as a bigger battery or a better display, which would be a huge plus. These updates could possibly increase sales of the iPhone 8 since it is the latest model with Apple’s earlier design before the company switched to its buttonless display. And it has remained a fan favorite.

That said, with the company already working on major upgrades for its upcoming iPhone 11, it’s unlikely that the changes to the older models will be too significant.

And speaking of the iPhone 11, it’s being rumored that the 2019 models will feature a third rear-facing camera and an updated Face ID system, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The new models are also expected to launch with iOS 13, which may include the highly-anticipated dark mode option, as was also reported by the Inquisitr.

It’s unclear whether Apple’s plan will be successful at this point, but it is a smart move from the company now that Qualcomm could possibly win additional sale bans around the world.