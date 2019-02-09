WWE News: The Undertaker’s Insane Price Tag For Non-WWE Appearances Has Now Been Revealed

If you want 'The Deadman' at your event, it's going to cost you.

The legendary wrestling icon known as The Undertaker is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 35 this year, and it’s not yet known if he will be. For now, some believe his in-ring career with WWE is over and that he’s moved on to taking outside work and doing other things. Taker has started taking appearance bookings for conventions and other such things, but if you want him there, you’re certainly going to have to pay for him.

The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel back in November when he partnered with Kane to take on D-Generation X. Some thought he may have a match at WrestleMania this year, but no program has been started and he hasn’t been seen or mentioned on TV in months.

As reported by Inquisitr earlier this week, Taker actually removed all mentions of “WWE” from his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. He replaced them with a link which can be used to book him for media purposes and appearances if someone wants him there.

For those who may be wondering just what a longtime veteran wrestler charges for personal appearances, it’s a lot. Not all former WWE superstars charge the kind of money that The Undertaker is charging, but then again, it is The Undertaker.

WWE

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., The Undertaker is charging $25,000 an hour for appearances within the United States. Yes, that is his “per hour” cost and not the price for the full amount of time he would spend at an appearance.

That information has been revealed by one person who reached out to the booking line for The Undertaker and attempted to schedule him. As of this time, Taker will not be accepting regular bookings until the summer of 2019.

The Undertaker’s appearance fee for bookings outside of the United States is not known, but Inside the Ropes has him booked for a three-night tour in the United Kingdom this spring. That tour has been sold out for a while now and Taker is appearing at a U.K. convention later in the week.

It’s not yet known if The Undertaker is completely and totally retired from being an in-ring competitor for WWE, but it certainly seems that way. With no mention of him as the “Road to WrestleMania” has begun, it would mark the first time in 19 years he’s not on the card if he doesn’t have a match. That may end up happening, but at $25,000 per hour, some wouldn’t blame him if he wanted to just do appearances outside of the company.