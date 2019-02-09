No Chance Of Democrats Pulling Off A 2020 Election Win ‘Legitimately’ According To Trump

As the 2020 election draws steadily closer, President Trump is far from concerned about his democratic opponents.

On the day that Donald Trump won the 2016 election to the shock of the rest of the world, few people were looking ahead at the next election. The nation’s main focus was on the immediate future and how to adjust to a president that had spurred more controversy and division than the majority of his predecessors. Although the 2020 election then seemed like a lifetime away, it is now fast approaching and the pressure surrounding it is steadily mounting. Nearly every week there are new announcements of candidates planning to run in the 2020 race, including a few faces we’ve seen before and a plethora of fresh ones. Still, Trump seems unbothered by his new competitors, according to the Independent.

In a heated tweet published on Saturday, President Trump spoke out to condemn Democrats in Congress for what he deemed malicious and scornful behavior. In his typical bold fashion, he held little back when criticizing those who plan to run against him in 2020.

“The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see. When the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn! The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win!”

The president went on to discuss his opinions regarding the state our nation would be in had he not beat out his democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He claimed that the United States would likely be suffering from a depression currently if another Democrat had been brought into office. In fact, he believes he has spent much of his presidency cleaning up the mess left behind by the Obama administration in terms of the economy.

Matthew Whitaker headed to Trump's D.C. hotel after his appearance before the Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/1RJviY2PlH — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2019

As he emphasized in the State of the Union Address just last week, the president is more than comfortable and confident with the state the economy is in currently. He encouraged Americans to ignore the discouraging sentiments shared by Democrat politicians and left wing news sources.”We have a great economy DESPITE the Obama Administration and all of its job killing Regulations and Roadblocks,” he wrote.

Ned Price, a former National Security Council spokesperson, accused President Trump of launching an early bid for the 2020 presidential election in order to prematurely set the stage to be able to say that the 2020 election was wrongfully stolen if it doesn’t go the way he wants. This way he can place a seed of doubt in the minds of voters about Democrat candidates and their credibility.