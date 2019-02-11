The Top Ten Jennifer Aniston Movies

Happy 50th birthday, Jen!

Today is Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday, and the Inqusitr would like to mark the occasion by taking a look at the actress’s top ten films.

Though she’ll likely forever be known for her star-making turn as Rachel Green on the TV show Friends, Aniston has followed up her TV career with a long and varied movie career. She’s mostly stuck to her comedy roots, but she’s also done a drama and even a low-budget horror movie that she’d rather you forget about. Here, now, in no particular order (except for entries #2 and #1), are Jennifer Aniston’s Top Ten movies.

10. Leprechaun (1993)

Every actor or actress in the industry has at least one credit that they’d rather not be reminded of, and for Jen, it came when she was a 24-year-old actress trying to break into the biz. Just months before she was cast on Friends, Jen wrapped up shooting on this B-horror movie about, well, a leprechaun. Though by all accounts a bomb (23 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the movie spawned a franchise of direct-to-DVD sequels – none of which starred Jennifer Aniston.

9. Cake (2014)

Though known primarily as a comic actress, Jen tried her hand at drama in 2014’s Cake. Jen’s turn as a woman struggling with chronic pain garnered her a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild nom. Unfortunately, audiences were less than impressed; the film got only 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with most fans saying Jen’s performance was competent but not particularly impressive.

8. She’s The One (1996)

For most of the late 90’s, by this time already established as a bankable star due to the overwhelming popularity of Friends, Jen was the queen of romantic comedies. This was her first. It was immediately followed by a slew of 90’s rom-coms co-starring some of the best of Hollywood’s leading men.

7. Marley & Me (2008)

In another significant departure from her typical blockbuster comedy and rom-com career, in 2008 Jen waded into the world of family-friendly tear-jerkers, with this heartwrenching drama about a family dealing with the loss of their beloved pet dog. And though it garnered only middling reviews (62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the film was a box-office smash.

6. The Iron Giant (1999)

A rare animated entry for Jen, this movie is probably the best Jennifer Aniston movie if we use the word “best” to mean “most critical accolades” or “highest Rotten Tomatoes rating” or similar metrics. Largely considered one of the best animated movies of its time, and indeed of all time, this little movie, about a boy who befriends a giant robot who fell from space, was nominated for (and won) a bevy of awards. Jen’s performance, however, failed to garner any nominations.

5, The Good Girl (2002)

Jen has made it a point in her career to take on a wide variety of roles and films, with mixed success. This early aughts black comedy represents her foray into indie films, where Jen plays a woman in a deteriorating marriage to a pot-smoking layabout, and who falls in love with another man.

4. Bruce Almighty (2003)

As mentioned in the previous entry, Jen has taken on a wide variety of projects in her career. In the early 2000s, she followed up a performance in an obscure indie flick with her performance in this summer blockbuster, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing comedies of all time. It also spawned a sequel that is considered one of the worst sequels of all time (fortunately, Jen wasn’t in the sequel.)

3. Dumplin’ (2018)

This was Jen’s first Netflix project (she’s working on another one as of this writing), and by all accounts it was a smashing success. In this comedy-drama, Jen plays the mother of a pudgy teen obsessed with Dolly Parton. The film received mostly positive reviews.

2. Horrible Bosses (2011)

With a career consisting largely of vanilla romantic comedies and audience-friendly summer blockbusters, it was refreshing for audiences to see Jen break type in this raunchy, R-Rated comedy in which she bares quite a bit of skin and liberally throws around the F-Bomb. It was also a smashing critical and ratings success.

1. Office Space (1999)

At the height of her Friends popularity, Jen took a career detour to take a small role in a low-budget comedy, and the result is a cult classic. Office Space remains, to this day, one of the most-quotable films of all time, and Jen’s scene with the “flair” is an all-time classic. It’s not Jennifer’s best performance – hers was competent but not noteworthy – but taken as a whole, the movie is, far and away, the best of her ouvre.