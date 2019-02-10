‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Sky-High Legs & Thigh Gap In Snakeskin Boots

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock is one of the premiere names in the modeling business, known the world over for her enviable and iconic physique as well as for her natural, radiant beauty. In a recent Instagram share which she offered up earlier today, Kate made sure to give her most ardent admirers a classy yet sultry glimpse of her God-given assets.

In this particular image, Kate can be seen striking a pose amidst an absolutely gorgeous array of pure white flowers. The flowers are arranged in such a fashion as to create something like a shadow box, one which adds depth of background for those who stand in front of it for a well-placed photo. The color of the petals also helps to complement Bock’s dress, a baggy gray number which is cinched at the waist with a thick black belt to emphasize her slender waist and hourglass figure. Her signature tawny tresses are styled in a middle part, her locks falling in loose waves to tumble about her shoulders and her chest.

The star of the show in this photo, for many, is likely to be Kate’s snakeskin boots. Cut in a style reminiscent of a cowboy boot, the heeled boots with their bold patterning serve to draw the eye’s attention to the blonde bombshell’s long, slender legs and toned thighs. Accessorizing her casual chic look with a pair of hoop earrings, light foundation, and a soft nude lip — Kate looked every bit the mixture of elegant and sassy that has been her trademark since she first got started in the business.

In the captions of the photo, Kate gives a bit of a tip of the hat to Saks Fifth Avenue for hosting the event — and for the “flower filled elevator” — as well as to musical artist Halsey, who apparently performed at the post-renovation party. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s fans and followers certainly seemed to appreciate the effort that she put in as well, lavishing her post with over 6,000 likes and dozens of comments in very short order.

One user wrote, “Hi legs, we missed you!!!!” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Magnifique baby doll,” trailed by two shining star emojis.

Kate Bock was apparently joined at the party by a number of fellow celebrities, per the Daily Mail. Devon Windsor, Emily DiDonato, Nicky Hilton, and Lupita Nyong’o were also there to catch Halsey’s performance — and the other stars — at the Saks Fifth Avenue gala.