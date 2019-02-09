WWE News: Intergender Match Between Nia Jax And Dean Ambrose Announced For Live Event

This could be the first time in a very long time that an actual intergender match happens in WWE.

A few weeks ago, WWE confirmed that Dean Ambrose would not be re-signing with the company after his contract expires in April. At the Royal Rumble, Nia Jax entered the men’s match, which saw physical interactions with other superstars. Now, those two situations appear to be combining into one, as WWE is playing off of an angle started on last week’s Monday Night Raw, with an intergender match announced for an upcoming live event.

When Nia Jax destroyed R-Truth and entered the men’s Royal Rumble at No. 30, everyone expected something unspectacular. Then, WWE shocked everyone — Jax got physical with the men, and in return, the men got physical with her, as if she was meant to be a part of the match.

For many years, WWE has not allowed male and female superstars to actually wrestle one another, but that long-standing rule appears to have changed.

On the Monday Night Raw after the Royal Rumble, Nia Jax and Dean Ambrose had a confrontation in the ring, which was rather interesting. The two faced off as if they were going to begin fighting, but it ended without much trouble.

Now, the company is promoting Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose at an upcoming WWE Live Event. It is being billed as an “Intergender Special Attraction,” and this could take WWE in a direction they haven’t gone in quite a long time.

Check it out @OfficialTAZ ! It's happening in my hometown of Jonesboro, AR on February 22nd! @NiaJaxWWE vs Dean Ambrose! pic.twitter.com/uwxubApJ3Z — Ben Jenkins (@benjenkins1987) February 8, 2019

When Ambrose and Jax faced off on Raw, it was thought to be a temporary matchup — a simple passing moment. Then, as reported by the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Ambrose would continue to work a regular schedule for WWE until his contract was officially up in April.

Now, it appears as if the company is moving forward with a feud between Ambrose and Jax that could turn into a full-on program. As reported by Cageside Seats, WWE is testing the waters again with intergender matches, and this could be the beginning of something that hasn’t really been seen since the “WWF Attitude Era.”

There were some who had felt as if Ambrose was being “embarrassed” on his way out of the company, seeing as how he didn’t want to renew his contract. While there may still be some who believe that, others think this could be the McMahons way of continuing to “shake things up” in an effort to help ratings.

Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose is scheduled to take place at the WWE Live Event in Jonesboro, Arkansas on February 22, 2019. It will be interesting to see if the intergender match actually happens, or if something comes up to stop or change it. Either way, WWE may very well be taking something old and looking to make it new again.