Victoria Justice Flaunts Curves In Totally See-Through Dress

Victoria Justice has come a long way since her tween star days on Nickelodeon as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 and later as Tori Vega on in her own series, Victorious. The actress and singer has left the trends of her tweens behind and is now making waves at New York Fashion Week. And to kick off the stylish event, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to share throwback photos of herself wearing one of her “favorite looks ever.”

In the photos, which were taken at last year’s Harper’s Bazaar event, Justice can be seen standing outside with a bright smile on her face while showing off her curves in a gorgeous dress, which appeared to be from the Paolo Sebastian Spring 2015 Couture collection, according to a report from Star Style. The dress perfectly complemented Justice’s body, hugging her in all the right places. The vintage-inspired piece was completely see-through but had intricate floral and feathered designs that ran along Justice’s stomach and chest to serve as cover for her breasts. Justice honored the vintage feel of the dress by wearing her hair in classic retro waves. In the first photo, the star was captured facing toward the camera mid-twirl while in the second shot, Justice offered a look at the back of the dress and her behind.

Justice has over 16 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and it’s clear many of them were impressed by the star’s throwback photos. “Absolutely, stunningly, beautiful,” one fan wrote. “You truly are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever laid my eyes on. You’re a Queen among commoners, you deserve the world to worship you,” another commented enthusiastically.

The former Nick actress used the caption of the photo to poke fun at an unexpected fight that took place between two celebrities at the event. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rap queens Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a physical altercation after Cardi allegedly lunged at Minaj. Cardi was eventually escorted out of the event but later shared her thoughts in a statement via Instagram.

“When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off,” she wrote.

It’s clear Justice found the whole ordeal to be funny as she renamed the event “Cardi vs Nicki night” and added a laughing emoji.

After her time on Nick, Justice has appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows, including MTV’s Eye Candy. The short-lived thriller was based on previous work from R. L. Stine and told the story of Lindy Sampson, a tech genius determined to find her missing sister, Sara. Lindy soon finds herself tangled in a dangerous web when she discovers one of her online dating matches could be a serial killer. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after just 10 episodes.