Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Okay With Ariana Madix’s Decision Against Having Kids?

Ariana Madix has said 'no' to childbirth.

Is Tom Sandoval really at peace with Ariana Madix’s views on marriage and kids?

Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules stars caught up with OK! Magazine on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles and were asked about where they stand in regard to their future.

“Well I think that we… You know, it’s one of those things where, every once in a while I’ll think about that way off in the distant future but when it comes down to it, it’s always having the option not necessarily wanting to follow though with it,” Sandoval explained of his desire to have kids.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules last month, Sandoval was seen talking to co-star Jax Taylor about his plans for kids and during the conversation, Sandoval said it would be a deal-breaker if Madix decided she would never have kids, or adopt kids, with him.

Now, months after the scene was shot, Sandoval claims he only gets baby fever “once in a while” and does not have it currently.

As for Madix’s current thoughts on children, she told OK! Magazine that she is no longer speaking about the issue at all.

“I don’t talk about that anymore,” she stated.

During her own chat about kids during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Madix told co-star Brittany Cartwright she would never give birth and that the only way she’d be open to an adoption is if she had checked off all the places in the world she wants to visit, which is “kind of all of them.”

According to Madix, the idea of giving birth grosses her out and is not something she would ever want to put her body through.

While Sandoval and Madix won’t be welcoming children of their own, a number of their co-stars have expressed interest in starting families sooner, rather than later, including Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who got married in August 2016.

As some may have seen, Maloney revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she and Schwartz will likely start having kids next year while Cartwright and Lala Kent also expressed interesting in getting pregnant. As Cartwright explained, she hopes to begin trying for a baby as soon as she and Taylor tie the knot in Kentucky this summer.

To see more of Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.