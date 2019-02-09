Calvin Klein Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Strips Down To Sports Bra & Panties, Flaunts Her Incredible Body

Canadian model Danielle Knudson has made quite a name for herself in the fashion and modeling industries, having worked campaigns for Guess, Calvin Klein, Victoria Radford, and others. In her most recent share posted to popular social media platform Instagram, however, she’s showing off almost all of her enviable figure to great effect — and to much adulation from her host of admirers.

In this particular image, Danielle can be seen striking a sultry pose while clad in little else but a form-fitting white sports bra and a matching pair of panties — both from noted designer Calvin Klein. The blonde bombshell is also wearing an extremely cropped denim jacket, although it is more of an accessory in terms of its employment in the photo’s composition.

The focus of the photo remains on the unbelievably athletic figure presented by the Canadian lingerie model in question, however. Rock hard abs, toned and slender thighs, and a trim waistline are all exposed for the world to see herein. With her golden tresses styled wild and loose, tumbling about her neck and shoulders in waves, a sense of glamour pervades the aesthetic.

Danielle has chosen to accessorize her look with finely plucked and sculpted eyebrows, dusky rose eyeshadow, light foundation, and a notably nude lip. The camera flash and the washed-out pure white background serve to showcase her flawless skin and fair complexion. With her plump lips parted to serve up a breathy, sensual expression — it’s clear that Danielle Knudson is a true professional who knows how to set hearts aflutter and pulses racing with each pose that she shares with her fans and followers.

In the caption attending the sexy snapshot, Danielle takes the time to remind her fan base that the most important thing in the world is to be kind. She would also go on to credit her photographer for producing such an iconic image, one Jared Thomas Kocka. It seems that her most serious devotees were also entranced by the stylistic snap, offering up nearly 1,000 likes and dozens of comments just moments after the picture had been posted.

One fan of Danielle’s wrote in the comments section that, “You’re an angel from heaven. Nobody has it all as much as you.” A second social media user quipped, “Kind and perfect. Like you,” followed up by a heart-eyed emoji.

Danielle Knudson has garnered a sizable following on social media. Her fans always love to see what is going on in her life — as well as her racy pictures — and can’t wait to see what she shares next.